OPINION | WALLY HALL: Unselfish Razorbacks roll by Vanderbilt 92-71

A year ago Jalen Tate was playing for Northern Kentucky but wanted to see what he could do on a bigger stage.

Vanderbilt’s Memorial Coliseum has an elevated, stage-like floor and Tate answered every question as he helped lead the Arkansas Razorbacks to a 92-71 win over the Commodores.

Tate, a point guard, had 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

The Razorbacks beat Auburn last Saturday and the win over the Commodores was their first two-game win streak since opening SEC play and are now 12-4 overall and 4-4 in conference play.

It was probably the best team effort of the season for the Hogs.

Nine players played and eight scored and the one who didn’t, Jaylin Williams, didn’t attempt a shot.

Every player had at least one assist as the Razorbacks totaled 22 assists on 36 made shots.

When the Hogs are unselfish they usually win.

Head coach Eric Musselman stresses he’d like to have 200 passes a game, and against Vandy they may have exceeded that.

Of course freshman phenom Moses Moody of Little Rock led the way with 26 points, making 10-16 attempts, but he also led all rebounders with eight and he had five assists.

Arkansas never trailed in the game and whether it was in half-court or running the Hogs dominated the Dores who are now 4-7 and 0-5.

The Razorbacks host Ole Miss Wednesday night.