100 years ago

Jan. 23, 1921

• General condemnation of the system under which good roads are being built in Pulaski county and specific criticism of the conduct of two road commissioners and of a local engineering firm are contained in a comprehensive report of the Pulaski County Grand Jury to Judge John W. Wade of First Division Circuit Court, in compliance with instructions of the court ordering an inquiry into the county's road program. The entire system under which road building is authorized by special legislation, which it is alleged is crowded through the legislature without proper consideration and without providing proper safeguards for the interests of the taxpayers, is denounced as being opposed to the best interests of the public.

50 years ago

Jan. 23, 1971

• A delegation from East Arkansas asked Governor Bumpers on Friday to support legislation to eliminate the tolls on the Mississippi River Bridge at Helena. Twelve persons, including legislators from the area, told Mr. Bumpers that the tolls were depressing the economy of the Helena area because they discouraged trade across the river. The governor asked a number of questions about the traffic count and the bond financing but made no commitment.

25 years ago

Jan. 23, 1996

• Dense fog left some airplanes circling Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, on Monday while officials rerouted other incoming flights and delayed or canceled outgoing ones. "It's been one of these up-and-down situations," said Philip Launius, the airport's manager of public affairs. He said conditions improved somewhat during the day but then deteriorated all afternoon. Pilots need visibility of about a half-mile for landings and takeoffs, but visibility Monday often dipped to one-eighth of a mile or less.

10 years ago

Jan. 23, 2011

• The "for sale" sign popped up at 1823 Marshall St. without any fanfare, but its presence signifies the beginning of a potential payoff of the federal government's $8.6 million investment in rebuilding Little Rock's older neighborhoods. A year after the federal government announced $2 billion in neighborhood-stabilization grants, many communities across the country are just now starting to sell their first houses or take possession of foreclosed or abandoned properties that dot their streets. The Little Rock Housing Authority, a partner in the capital city's neighborhood stabilization project, expects to close on the brick bungalow on Marshall Street by the end of the month.