AT THE POST

DAY 1 of 57
FRIDAY’S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,350
FRIDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $5,085,186
FRIDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $325,418
FRIDAY’S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,759,768
TODAY’S POST TIME 1 p.m.
TODAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE 11:05 a.m. Gulfstream Park; 11:15 a.m. Tampa Bay; 11:20 a.m. Aqueduct; 11:25 a.m. Laurel Park; 1 p.m. Fair Grounds; 2:30 p.m. Santa Anita; 2:45 p.m. Golden Gate
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.