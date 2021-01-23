Bentonville makes most of late run

SPRINGDALE -- The Bentonville senior boys endured a second consecutive game where they struggled with their shooting, but the Tigers found the offense when they needed it the most.

Bentonville put together a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter after it had lost the lead, and the Tigers remained unbeaten in 6A-West Conference play with a 45-37 decision over a Springdale team that has lost four in a row -- all by single digits.

"I thought we were pressing a little bit," Bentonville Coach Dick Rippee said. "We're trying to get big leads in one possession instead of trusting the process. You can't get a 10-point shot and take a 10-point lead in one possession.

"It's just one of those nights, and we haven't had a great week. Our practice Wednesday was really good, but Thursday was not so good. Our preparation has to get better. Everybody in our league watches film, and they prepare. They are taking away some things that we've been doing well, and now it's time for us to make adjustments."

Bentonville (12-1, 6-0 6A-West) held a slim 31-30 lead to start the fourth quarter, then it was erased when Marty Jelkan's 3-pointer put Springdale ahead. The Bulldogs (8-6, 1-4), however, didn't score again until Anderson Isaacks got inside for a layup with 42 seconds remaining.

Springdale's cold spell was the break Bentonville needed as Abel Hutchinson scored inside with 5:44 remaining, then his three-pointer put the Tigers ahead 36-32 at the 4:32 mark. Hayden Shanks then hit back-to-back buckets, and Thane Spencer drilled a three-pointer to make it a 43-33 game with 1:32 left to play.

"We hung our hat on our defense," Rippee said. "In the fourth quarter, our defense won the game for us. We held them for two straight possessions without letting them get a shot. That's pretty good defense against a pretty good team with athletic guards that are difficult to defend.

"Our guys buckled down and got stops when we needed them."

Shanks finished with 14 points to lead all scorers and was the only player in double figures for Bentonville, which hosts Bentonville West to round out the first half of 6A-West play.

Jelkan and Damnique Hertin each had 11 points for Springdale, which returns to action Tuesday night at Fort Smith Southside.