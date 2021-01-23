Greenwood starts fast, wins handily

GREENWOOD -- When the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs turn up the defensive pressure, it can create a lot of advantages. That was the case Friday night in H.B. Stewart Arena.

Greenwood turned to its press early to put the game well out of reach in a 70-35 victory against Mountain Home in a 5A-West Conference matchup.

Led by a game-high 16 points from Kinley Fisher, the Lady Bulldogs had 10 players score. Greenwood also got 14 points from Ally Sockey and 10 off the bench from Abby Summitt.

Mountain Home's Kate Gilbert finished with a team-high eight points.

Greenwood (12-3, 4-0) held a 29-0 edge after the first quarter behind its strong defense that forced Mountain Home (2-14, 1-4) into 13 first-quarter turnovers. The Lady Bombers had eight turnovers before attempting a shot and 14 turnovers before scoring early in the second quarter.

"We've have a deep roster," Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves said. "We are blessed to have that. They are just glad to get to games and play against other people instead of playing against each other in practice. They work hard on that side of the ball. When it is time to get it done, they lock up and get it done."

Sockey scored 12 of her points in the first quarter.

"Our kids came out and played with a lot of energy," Reeves said. "We got up and down the floor, shot the ball well and shared the ball. It was a great first quarter."

Greenwood was able to take a 47-12 advantage heading into halftime. Fisher sparked the offense in the third quarter by hitting three shots from behind the arc.

The Lady Bulldogs entered the final quarter with a 66-24 advantage after finishing the third quarter with a 10-0 run. Summitt scored the final seven for Greenwood in the frame, including a shot at the buzzer.

"I love our team," Reeves said. "I love the way they practice and play. We know we just need to keep pushing and getting each other better."

Greenwood shot the ball well early and often. The Lady Bulldogs made 13 of 19 shots (68%) in the first quarter and finished 20 of 32 (63%) in the first half.

BOYS

GREENWOOD 49,

MOUNTAIN HOME 48

Sam Forbus scored with 3.8 seconds left and Greenwood (6-9, 2-3) got a stop on defense to get the victory.

Forbus finished with a team-high 16 points to help lead the way, including eight in the key final quarter. The Bulldogs also got 11 points from Caleb Ligon.

Forbus got deep inside the lane and tossed up his shot that fell to give Greenwood a 49-48 lead with just seconds left in the game. Mountain Home was able to get a good look at the basket, but the shot went off the rim as time ran out.

Mountain Home (5-10, 1-4) got a game-high 18 points from Wyatt Gilbert and 16 points from Luke Proctor.