Rogers man accused of rape

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man is being held in the Benton County Jail on $300,000 bond after his arrest Thursday in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Arlontne Dixon, 22, was arrested while at a court appearance in two other criminal cases.

The teen girl reported in November that Dixon raped her in a truck at his home, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl said she had consensual sex with Dixon at times, but there were other instances where the sex wasn't consensual, according to the affidavit.

The girl said he was supposed to give her a ride home in his truck, but instead he raped her and told her it was the payment for taking her home, according to the affidavit.

Dixon was free on $25,000 bond in connection with two other criminal cases involving minors, according to court documents.

He was arrested in August 2019 and charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, terroristic threatening and domestic battering.

He's accused of assaulting and threatening to kill a 17-year-old girl, according to court documents. The girl and a witness told police that Dixon punched her in the leg and choked her, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested the second time in December 2019 and charged with sexual assault. He's accused of sexually assaulting another teenage girl.