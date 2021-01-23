Super Quiz: It's Elementary

This element is commonly used to kill bacteria in swimming pools.

The name of this element is also used to mean a police officer.

It is the "H" in H2O (water).

Along with carbon, it is used for making steel.

Animals depend on this element in order to breathe.

The term is often used to describe the black, center part of a pencil.

It can exist as diamonds or coal.

It is often used for lifting large (and small) balloons.