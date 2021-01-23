Sections
Super Quiz: It's Elementary

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. This element is commonly used to kill bacteria in swimming pools.

  2. The name of this element is also used to mean a police officer.

  3. It is the "H" in H2O (water).

  4. Along with carbon, it is used for making steel.

  5. Animals depend on this element in order to breathe.

  6. The term is often used to describe the black, center part of a pencil.

  7. It can exist as diamonds or coal.

  8. It is often used for lifting large (and small) balloons.

  9. Table salt is a bonding of these two elements.

ANSWERS

  1. Chlorine

  2. Copper

  3. Hydrogen

  4. Iron

  5. Oxygen

  6. Lead

  7. Carbon

  8. Helium

  9. Sodium and chlorine

