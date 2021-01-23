Train strikes, kills White County man

A man was struck and killed Wednesday morning by a Union Pacific train in the town of Russell in White County, the company said Thursday.
The train hit the man about 11 a.m. near Main and Southeast First streets, said Tim McMahan, Union Pacific spokesman.
Craig Carr Dixson, 43, of Bald Knob was struck while walking along the railroad tracks, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler confirmed.
Dixson was transported to a Searcy hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Sadler said.
