UAPB men's basketball capsule

UAPB men vs. Texas Southern

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 3-10, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Texas Southern 2-7, 0-2

SERIES Texas Southern leads 13-6

RADIO UAPB Sports Network

INTERNET UAPB Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTERS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Shaun Doss Jr., 6-5, Jr;18.6;6.5

G Joshuwan Johnson, 5-9, Jr;10.1;2.2

G Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr;8.7;4.9

F Terrance Banyard, 6-8, Sr;3.6;4.0

F Markedric Bell 6-8, Sr;8.8;5.1

COACH George Ivory (139-258 in 13 seasons at UAPB)

TEXAS SOUTHERN

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Michael Weathers, 6-3, Sr;14.8;4.3

G Jordan Gilliam, 6-5, R-Jr;2.6;2.2

F Galen Alexander, 6-6, Sr;12.2;4.8

F John Walker III, 6-9, R-Jr;13.6;5.5

F Joirdon Karl Nicholas, 6-9, Jr;7.6;5.1

COACH Johnny Jones (42-37 in three seasons at TSU)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;TSU

61.1;Points for;71.0

84.2;Points against;75.0

-5.8;Rebound margin;+2.6

-4.6;Turnover margin;-2.3

37.2;FG pct.;44.5

31.4;3-pt pct.;27.7

71.9;FT pct.;66.8

CHALK TALK UAPB's Shaun Doss Jr. is averaging 17.9 points per game (No. 4 in the SWAC) and has scored in double figures in each of his last five games. ... Texas Southern's John Walker III is second in the SWAC in field goal percentage, shooting 59.0% from the field. ... The Golden Lions possess the worst three-point shooting defense in the conference, allowing opponents a league-high 44.8% on their three-point attempts. ... The Tigers come to Pine Bluff winless in two SWAC games, and have seen another three league games postponed this month.

--Eli Lederman