UCA men's basketball capsule

UCA men at Abilene Christian

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas

RECORDS UCA 3-10, 2-3 Southland Conference; Abilene Christian 11-3, 3-1

SERIES Abilene Christian leads 8-3

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

TELEVISION None

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Khaleem Bennett, 6-4, So;9.7;3.2

G Rylan Bergersen, 6-6, Sr;17.8;4.4

G/F Jaxson Baker, 6-7, So;6.0;2.2

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr;8.5;6.5

F SK Shittu, 6-9, Jr;5.3;4.5

COACH Anthony Boone (12-22 in two seasons at UCA)

ABILENE CHRISTIAN

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Damien Daniels, 5-7, Jr;10.4;4.6

G Reggie Miller, 6-0, Sr;5.5;4.1

G Coryon Mason, 6-0, Sr;10.7;2.0

F Joe Pleasant, 6-8, Jr;9.3;5.5

F Kolton Kohl, 7-0, R-Sr;10.4;4.6

COACH Joe Golding (121-112 in 10 seasons at Abilene Christian)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;ACU

72.5;Points for;73.4

79.6;Points against;57.8

+2.8;Rebound margin;+0.7

-6.2;Turnover margin;+8.1

44.4;FG pct.;44.1

36.3;3-pt pct.;31.0

74.9;FT pct.;62.6

CHALK TALK After a 2-0 start to conference play, the Bears have lost three consecutive games since losing guard DeAndre Jones to a season-ending knee injury. ... Abilene Christian's 57.8 points allowed per game are the fewest in the Southland Conference. ... UCA forward Jared Chatham pulled down a career-high 18 rebounds in the Bears' 74-72 loss to Nicholls State on Jan. 16. Chatham's 6.5 rebounds per game lead UCA. ...The Wildcats force 22.4 turnovers game, the most in the conference.