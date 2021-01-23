U.S. 79B river span work to close lanes

Maintenance on the U.S. 79B bridge over the Arkansas River between Pine Bluff and Altheimer will require lane closings Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will reduce traffic to a single lane in each direction between Island Harbor Marina and Earl Chadick roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

As a result, southbound traffic will shift into the inside northbound lane, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by traffic drums and signs.