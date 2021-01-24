Andrew Chamblee's parents impressed with virtual visit

The Arkansas Razorback football staff hosted most of the in-state junior prospects with Arkansas scholarship offers for visual visits on Saturday.

Highly recruited Maumelle offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee's parents Jonathan and Sheri thought the two-hour visit was well done and informative.

Jonathan Chamblee enjoyed seeing the training facilities the Hogs utilize for treating the Razorbacks.

"They did a lot of reps demonstrating and they actually went into the treatment facility and showed us the options they have there," he said. "The hot water tub and the cold water tub."

Chamblee, 6-5, 290 pounds, has 15 offers from schools, including Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, TCU, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Michigan State.

ESPN rates Chamblee a 4-star recruit, the No. 30 offensive tackle and the No. 220 overall prospect in the nation.

Chamblee's father likes how all of the facilities are close together.

"The football players don't have to wander very far to get their meals, get their studying in or whatever else they need," Jonathan Chamblee said. "Getting an x-ray or whatever. It's all right there within close proximity to the indoor field and outdoor training field and the locker rooms.

Arkansas' academic support for the student-athletes stood out to Sheri Chamblee.

"I really appreciate they put forth in helping the athletes," she said. "Telling us if there was a subject they didn't have a tutor, they would hire one to come in for that subject. That really made me feel good about him getting a degree if he decided to go the University of Arkansas."

The Chamblees said offensive line coach Brad Davis was their host for the visit and Coach Sam Pittman was also actively involved.

"I thought for a virtual junior day they did a pretty good job with it," Sherri Chamblee said. "Brad Davis was very entertaining. He's funny."

Jonathan Chamblee agreed about Davis.

"He's genuine," he said. "His personality shines through."