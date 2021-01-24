AT THE POST

DAY 2 of 57

SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 2,600

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $6,370,725

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $365,001

SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $6,005,724

TODAY'S POST TIME 1 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE 11:05 a.m. Gulfstream Park; 11:20 a.m. Aqueduct; 11:25 a.m. Laurel Park; 11:35 a.m. Tampa Bay; 1 p.m. Fair Grounds; 1:45 p.m. Sam Houston; 2:45 p.m. Golden Gate; 3 p.m. Santa Anita.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. and trainer Steven Asmussen teamed up to win three races. They won the fourth race with Jalen Journey ($4.40,$3.40,$2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.19; the sixth race with Silver State ($3.80,$2.60, $2.10), covering 1 mile in 1:37.77; and the seventh race with Swiftsure ($4.00,$3.40,$3.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.29.

Jockey Florent Geroux and trainer Thomas Van Berg teamed up to win two races. They won the second race with Knight's Cross ($7.00,$4.20,$3.20), covering 1 and 1/16 mile in 1:45.22 and the fifth race with Outasite ($3.80, $2.80,$2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.66.