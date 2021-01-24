CALENDAR EVENTS FOR THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Thursday

Community Diversity Program

RUSSELLVILLE — Members of the Arkansas Tech University community and residents of the surrounding area are invited to participate in a virtual event titled I Wish I Knew from 7-8 p.m. By visiting http://bit.ly/atucetlpanel, any individual utilizing any web browser will be able to observe a panel discussion that will seek to identify distinctive aspects of various communities represented in the Arkansas River Valley, misconceptions about those communities and ways in which those communities are similar. Scheduled panelists are Rita Richardson, pastor of Central Christian Church; Yasu Onodera, ATU associate dean for international and multicultural student services; Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim, representative of the Islamic Center of Russellville; Dr. Robert Stevens, representative of the LGBTQ+ community and faculty advisor for SPECTRUM; and Justice Annabelle Tuck, representative of Congregation B’nai Israel. The program will be presented by the ATU Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning. For more information, visit www.atu.edu/cetl.

Friday and Saturday

Central Baptist College Homecoming 2021

CONWAY — Because of the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Baptist College has altered its programming for Homecoming 2021. The Homecoming Court will be presented, and the 2021 Homecoming Queen will be announced in a private ceremony on the CBC campus at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Due to social-distancing guidelines, only guests of the Homecoming Court will be able to attend in person. The event will be livestreamed on the Central Baptist College Facebook page. Tip-off time for the Lady Mustangs is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the A. R. Reddin Fieldhouse and 3 p.m. for the Mustangs. Both teams are hosting Williams Baptist College. For more information and game-day coverage, visit cbcmustangs.com or follow @gocbcmustangs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. No other programming will be scheduled for Homecoming 2021.

Rummage Sale

MORRILTON — A rummage sale will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Activity Center of the Southern Christian Home, 100 W. Harding St. Attendees may fill a shopping cart for a $10 donation to the Southern Christian Home or fill a bag for a $5 donation. There will also be a presale from 4-7 p.m. Friday, where attendees may fill a shopping cart for a $15 donation or a bag for a $10 donation. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only 50 people will be allowed in at a time, and everyone will be expected to wear a mask. For more information, call (501) 354-2428.

Ongoing

COVID-19 Testing

CONWAY — Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway is offering COVID-19 testing for residents of Faulkner County and surrounding areas who have concerns about possible exposure to the virus. The drive-thru testing site, located behind BHMC-Conway at 1555 Exchange Ave., is open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment or physician order needed. For more information, visit baptist-health.com or call (888) BAPTIST.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table offers a free meal every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The meal is takeout only and can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Senior Bingo Days

FAIRFIELD BAY — Senior Bingo Days take place from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at the Chamber/Visitor Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway (the Lions Club building). Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines are followed. There is limited seating, and reservations are required. To reserve a spot, call Nancy McGowen at (501) 269-4567.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the food ready for pickup.

Fairfield Bay Rotary Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed.

Upcoming

Nonprofit Board Development Workshops

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas Service-Learning Program and the Faulkner County affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation are offering informational sessions for community members who want to learn more about serving on a nonprofit board, as well as current nonprofit leaders, staff and board members. The second session, which is free and open to the public, will take place via Zoom at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 and include perspectives from fundraising and social-media professionals. Register at uca.edu/outreach/nonprofits, or call UCA Outreach at (501) 450-3118 for more information.

Soup to Go

CENTER RIDGE — A Soup to Go fundraiser to help send kids to church camp will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 at First Baptist Church Center Ridge, 3631 Arkansas 92. Homemade soups will be sold for $10 per quart. Varieties of soup will include potato, cheddar broccoli, vegetable, beef taco and creamy chicken noodle. For more information, call the church at (501) 893-2714.

Time Out for Tech 2021

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University will offer a pandemic-altered version of its annual preview event for high school seniors, Time Out for Tech 2021, on Feb. 11-13. Sessions for students interested in the College of Arts and Humanities or the College of eTech or are undecided on their majors will visit ATU on Feb. 11. For the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences, as well as the College of Natural and Health Sciences, the date is Feb. 12, and for the College of Education and the College of Business, the date is Feb. 13. The daily in-person programs will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., followed by an optional campus tour. Advance registration for Time Out for Tech is required at bit.ly/ATUTOFT2021.

