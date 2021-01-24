Challenges met: Mosaic Templars spurs kids to work for the betterment of humanity

Katie Matthews, Stephen Booth and Robyn Dudrick at an MLK Day of Service event on 01/18/2021 at St. Joseph Center of Arkansas in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)

"Everyone can be great because anybody can serve."

-- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center challenged kids and teens to sign up Monday for a half day of service at a local organization. Cards with the photos and biographies of prominent Black leaders were laid out on a table in one of the center's galleries. Children made their pledges on the back of the cards.

Across the street from the center on Ninth Street, members of the the Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation picked up trash as part of a beautification program.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal and Cary Jenkins