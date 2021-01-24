Challenges met: Mosaic Templars spurs kids to work for the betterment of humanity

Katie Matthews, Stephen Booth and Robyn Dudrick at an MLK Day of Service event on 01/18/2021 at St. Joseph Center of Arkansas in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)
"Everyone can be great because anybody can serve."
-- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center challenged kids and teens to sign up Monday for a half day of service at a local organization. Cards with the photos and biographies of prominent Black leaders were laid out on a table in one of the center's galleries. Children made their pledges on the back of the cards.Gallery: MLK Day of Services
Across the street from the center on Ninth Street, members of the the Arkansas Jazz Heritage Foundation picked up trash as part of a beautification program.
-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal and Cary Jenkins
