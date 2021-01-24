Higher Education Notebook

Tech trustees name

Burnett chairman

Eric Burnett of Fort Smith will be chairman of the Arkansas Tech University board of trustees for the 2021 calendar year.

As chairman, he succeeds Tom Kennedy of Little Rock, whose second term as a trustee expired on Jan. 14.

Board members selected Burnett on Thursday during a virtual meeting. Burnett is in his second five-year term as a trustee. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed him to the Arkansas Tech board in January 2017. Burnett was a board member from 2011-16, serving as chairman in 2015.

Burnett, 49, is a teacher and head basketball coach at Fort Smith Northside High School. He is a 1994 graduate of Arkansas Tech, earning four letters on the basketball team. Burnett is Arkansas Tech's record-holder for 3-point shots made (354) and was a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American in 1993.

He and his wife, Michelle, have two daughters.

Board OKs naming

of academic space

The Arkansas Tech University board of trustees voted Thursday to name an academic space near the ATU Greenhouses the Dr. Jim Collins Agriculture Classroom.

The honor is in recognition of Collins' recent commitment of $100,000 to the ATU Foundation in support of a technology and maintenance endowment for that space.

Collins taught at Arkansas Tech from 1983-2017, retiring as a professor of agriculture.

King Day program

to be rebroadcast

The annual Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration will be rebroadcast Tuesday.

The program was originally scheduled to be broadcast last Monday, but technical difficulties interrupted the livestream.

A rebroadcast of the program, featuring Tracy Steele, Arkansas State University Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, and the MLK Singers, will air at noon on KLEK 102.5 FM. The program can also be viewed at any time on the KLEK Facebook page -- https://www.facebook.com/klekfm/ -- or by going to the YouTube channel of Arkansas State University's Multicultural Center at https://bit.ly/3qIr3kg.

Steele, 57, of North Little Rock was director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission from 1994-2006.

Coordinating board

set to meet Friday

The Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board will meet at 10 a.m. Friday.

Seating will be limited to people whose presence is deemed critical, following the governor's directive and state Department of Health efforts to keep in-person group meetings at a minimum because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the meeting will be accessible via the Zoom app at https://bit.ly/2NuLYcl.

Additional call-in information is available at https://bit.ly/3p2W7uu.

The agenda is available at https://bit.ly/392wmF3.