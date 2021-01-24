Layup by Okojie caps Dollarway's comeback victory

In Jacksonville, Dollarway's boys basketball team stormed backed from 10 points down and went ahead on a Prince Okojie layup off his own steal with 10.7 seconds left in a 51-50 victory over Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School on Friday.

The Cardinals (6-6, 5-3 in 3A-6), who were coming off a 43-38 overtime win at home against DeWitt, have won three in a row and four of their past five. They tied Lighthouse (11-6, 5-3) for third place in Conference 3A-6, but Lighthouse owns the tiebreaker by virtue of a larger victory margin (38-33 on Dec. 8).

The Wolves' four-game winning streak was snapped.

Lighthouse lost the ball out of bounds with 7.1 seconds remaining and Dollarway was sent to the foul line on the ensuing inbound pass, but it missed the front end of a 1-and-1.

Lighthouse had two more chances to win but came up short. The Wolves drove down the court and lost the ball out of bounds, but after Okojie -- who finished with 17 points -- was called for his fifth foul, the Wolves missed two free three throws and the Cardinals' Trace Suggs secured the rebound to run out the clock.

Dollarway jumped out to a 16-9 lead on the strength of outside shooting from Devion Branch, who connected on three 3-point baskets in the first period, and Brandon Scarver, who made another. Branch finished the game with 16 points and Scarver totaled seven.

The lead was 17-11 at quarter's end before Lighthouse outscored the Cardinals 20-4 to go into halftime with a 31-21 edge.

The Cards returned the favor with an 11-4 third quarter, but the Wolves increased their lead to 10 before Dollarway turned its defense into offense, getting two baskets off steals by Branch and another by Okojie.

Palestine-Wheatley will visit Dollarway on Tuesday with tipoff around 7 p.m.

White Hall 46,

Hot Springs 42

In White Hall, the Bulldogs' two-year drought since its last conference victory came to an end.

Behind 16 points from Tavin Dunlap and clutch play down the stretch, White Hall broke into the 5A-South win column two weeks shy of the second anniversary of its last conference win, according to coach Josh Hayes.

"What made that game a great game was the boys' celebration afterward," Hayes said.

Hayes said that during his postgame speech, he circled on the whiteboard "First conference win in two years," and the players broke into another celebration.

The Bulldogs lost 70-45 at home to Little Rock Christian Academy on Tuesday in a late nonconference addition to the schedule after its 5A-South game against Pine Bluff was postponed to Feb. 4. Playing in Bert Honey Gymnasium for the third straight time, the Bulldogs welcomed a Hot Springs team that was without two of its best players because of covid-19 quarantining, Hayes said.

Despite committing a number of mistakes, the Bulldogs clung to a 44-42 lead in the final moments when Hayes called a timeout.

"I said we did everything we could to lose the game; now let's do everything to win the game," Hayes recalled telling his team.

Zeke Farris, who scored 11 points and played all 32 minutes, missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 16 seconds left, but Lucas Gray stole the ball for White Hall and Farris went back to the line, where he made two shots to seal the deal.

"These guys haven't won a lot. They were 4-21 last year," Hayes said Saturday. "They stepped up for me last night."

Next for White Hall is a conference game at El Dorado at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Watson Chapel

Watson Chapel's game at Monticello, set for Tuesday, has been postponed as Chapel's players return from covid-19 protocols.

A makeup date has not yet been set for either of Chapel's postponements. The Wildcats were to play Star City and Crossett at homelast week.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 47, Crossett 32

At Watson Chapel, the Lady Wildcats (7-9, 5-3 in 4A-8) avenged a one-point loss at Crossett earlier in the season and have now won five of their past seven thanks in part to Abriunna Dendy's 16 points and seven rebounds.

Tatyana Barbee scored nine points, all on 3-point baskets; Raelen Randle had six points and seven rebounds; and DaNasia Massey totaled five assists and four steals in the victory. Watson Chapel led 26-24 at halftime.

Freshman Cedreana Gilliam scored 13 points to lead Crossett.

Watson Chapel will visit Monticello on Tuesday with tipoff at 6 p.m.

White Hall 48,

Hot Springs 41

In White Hall, the Lady Bulldogs (9-7, 1-2 in 5A-South) notched their first conference win of the season thanks in part to Lilly Hood's 18 points and Madeline Jeffries' 12.

White Hall was ahead by as many as 12 points in the second half. The team found a way to handle the Lady Trojans' pressure and connected on free throws down the stretch, coach T.J. Wreyford said.

Hot Springs fell to 6-6 and 0-2 in the 5A-South.

White Hall will visit El Dorado on Tuesday with tipoff at 6 p.m.