Lebanese hospitals fight rising infections

An Iraqi patient infected with COVID-19 lies on a medical bed at the intensive care unit of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hospitals in Lebanon are reaching full capacity amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases across the crisis-hit Mediterranean nation even amid strict lockdown. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

BEIRUT -- In recent weeks, Lebanon has seen a dramatic increase in covid-19 cases, after the holiday season when restrictions were eased and thousand of expatriates flew home for a visit.

Now, hospitals across the country are almost completely out of beds. Oxygen tanks, ventilators and most critically, medical staff, are in extremely short supply. Doctors and nurses say they are exhausted. Facing burnout, many of their colleagues left.

Many others have caught the virus, forcing them to take sick leave and leaving fewer and fewer colleagues to work overtime to carry the burden.

To every bed that frees up after a death, three or four patients are waiting in the emergency room to take their place.

Mohammed Darwish, a nurse at Beirut's Rafik Hariri University Hospital, said he has been working six days a week to help with surging hospitalizations and barely sees his family.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"It is tiring. It is a health sector that is not good at all nowadays," Darwish said.

More than 2,300 Lebanese health care workers have been infected since February, and around 500 of Lebanon's 14,000 doctors have left the crisis-ridden country in recent months, according to the Order of Physicians. The virus is putting an additional burden on a public health system that was already on the brink because of the country's currency crash and inflation, as well as the consequences of the Beirut port explosion last summer that killed almost 200 people, injured thousands and devastated entire sectors of the city.

"Our sense is that the country is falling apart," World Bank Regional Director, Saroj Kumar Jha, told reporters in a virtual news conference Friday.

At the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, the main government coronavirus facility, there are currently 40 beds in the ICU -- all full. According to the World Health Organization, Beirut hospitals are at 98% capacity.

Across town, at the private American University Medical Center -- one of Lebanon's largest and most prestigious hospitals -- space is being cleared to accommodate more patients.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/124hariri/]

But that's not enough, according to Dr. Pierre Boukhalil, head of the Pulmonary and Critical Care department. His staff were clearly overwhelmed during a recent visit by The Associated Press, leaping from one patient to another amid the constant beep-beep of life-monitoring machines.

The situation "can only be described as a near disaster or a tsunami in the making," he said, speaking to the AP in between checking on his patients. "We have been consistently increasing capacity over the past week or so, and we are not even keeping up with demands. This is not letting up."

Boukhalil's hospital raised the alarm two weeks ago, coming out with a statement saying its health care workers were overwhelmed and unable to find beds for "even the most critical patients."

Since the start of the holiday season, daily infections have hovered around 5,000 in Lebanon, up from nearly 1,000 in November. The daily death toll broke records as it rose to over 60 fatalities per day over the past few days.

Doctors say with increased testing, the number of cases has also increased -- a common trend. Lebanon's vaccination program is set to begin next month.

The World Bank said Thursday it approved $34 million to help pay for vaccines for Lebanon that will inoculate over 2 million people.

Jha, the World Bank's regional director, said Lebanon will import 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccines for 750,000 people that "we are financing in full." He added that the World Bank also plans to help finance vaccines other than Pfizer in the Mediterranean nation.

Darwish, the nurse, said many covid-19 patients admitted to Rafik Hariri , and especially in the ICU, are young with no underlying conditions or chronic diseases.

A medical staffer looks at a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hospitals in Lebanon are reaching full capacity amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases across the crisis-hit Mediterranean nation even amid strict lockdown. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A medical staffer checks the data of a COVID-19 patient on a screen at the intensive care unit of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hospitals in Lebanon are reaching full capacity amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases across the crisis-hit Mediterranean nation even amid strict lockdown. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A medical staffer assists with oxygen supply to a COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hospitals in Lebanon are reaching full capacity amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases across the crisis-hit Mediterranean nation even amid strict lockdown. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Medical staff monitor COVID-19 patients on CCTV screens at the intensive care unit of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hospitals in Lebanon are reaching full capacity amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases across the crisis-hit Mediterranean nation even amid strict lockdown. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A medical staffer takes care of COVID-19 patients at the intensive care unit of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hospitals in Lebanon are reaching full capacity amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases across the crisis-hit Mediterranean nation even amid strict lockdown. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

A woman combs the hair of her sister, a COVID-19 patient, at the intensive care unit of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Hospitals in Lebanon are reaching full capacity amid a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases across the crisis-hit Mediterranean nation even amid strict lockdown. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)