HORSE RACING

Knicks Go wins Pegasus

Knicks Go went to the lead right out of the gate and dared the other 11 runners in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational in Hallandale Beach, Fla., to catch him. Nobody came close. Picking up by far the biggest purse of his career, and doing so with ease, the heavily favored Knicks Go won the fifth running of the Pegasus on Saturday -- his fourth consecutive victory, one that pushed his lifetime winnings to about $3 million. "Great horses do great things," trainer Brad Cox said. "And he just did something great." Jesus' Team was second and 25-1 long-shot Independence Hall was third. Knicks Go finished the 1 1/8 miles over the dirt at Gulfstream Park in 1:47.89 and paid $4.60, $3.60 and $3. Jesus' Team paid $8.60 and $4.80. Independence Hall paid $10 to show. Knicks Go is owned by the Korea Racing Authority, and the plan is to keep him running throughout the rest of the year -- even though his future stud fee surely went up a bit after he added the Pegasus win to a resume that already included last year's Breeders' Cup dirt mile victory.

FOOTBALL

Lions look into trading QB

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Matthew Stafford are planning to part ways. The Lions and Stafford have mutually agreed to explore the possibilities of trading him, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke Saturday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team and Stafford did not announce the decision. Stafford expressed an interest in being traded after the season ended and the team responded by tabling the idea until a new general manager and coach were hired, the person said. Stafford was on a call with Lions General Manager Brad Holmes and Coach Dan Campbell earlier this week, according to the person, and they discussed moving on without each other. Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009 and he has two years left on a $135 million, five-year contract. Stafford surpassed the 45,000-yard mark in the 165th game of his career, the fewest games an NFL player has had to reach that number, during the finale of the 2020 season. He threw three touchdown passes in that game against Minnesota to raise his career total to 282 .

Falcons add assistants

New Atlanta Falcons Coach Arthur Smith is building his staff. He added four assistants Saturday, including veteran defensive line coach Gary Emanuel. Emanuel coached the New York Giants' defensive line in 2018-19. He has 38 years coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL. He coached the Indianapolis Colts' defensive line from 2012-17. The Falcons also named Steve Hoffman as a senior assistant, Justin Peelle as tight ends coach and Matt Pees as a defensive assistant. Pees is the son of new Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees.

GOLF

McIlroy grabs Abu Dhabi lead

Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the season-opening Abu Dhabi Championship after posting a 5-under 67 on Saturday. McIlroy holed out from 73 yards to eagle the 10th and added five birdies to go 13 under, wrestling control of the tournament from Tyrrell Hatton (71), who trails by a shot. Hatton held a 5-shot lead when play was halted Friday because of fading light, but he finished the second round up by just a shot early Saturday before the third round started. Tommy Fleetwood (67) had six birdies to put himself two shots behind McIlroy and alone in third place. He rolled in a putt on the 12th from nearly 50 feet.

Clarke wins in Hawaii

Darren Clarke won the Mitsubishi Electric Championship by two strokes Saturday for his second consecutive PGA Tour Champions victory, playing the back nine in 6 under in a closing 8-under 64. The 52-year-old former British Open winner from Northern Ireland started the back-nine run with birdies on Nos. 10-11, added two more on 13 and 14, made a 10-foot par save on 15 and birdied 16 and 17. He parred the 18th to cap the bogey-free round in the first event of the year. Clarke finished at 21-under 195 at Hualalai Golf Course in La'Upulehu-Kona, Hawaii. He won the TimberTech Championship in early November in his final tour start last year. Retief Goosen, tied for the second-round lead with Jerry Kelly, closed with a 64 to finish second. Kelly had a 68 to finish third at 17 under. Fred Couples shot a 67 to tie for fourth at 15 with Scott Parel (66), Kevin Sutherland (67) and Mike Weir (66). The 61-year-old Couples shot a 63 on Friday.

BASEBALL

Red Sox reach deals with two

The Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with second baseman Enrique Hernandez and right-hander Garrett Richards, a person with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press. Hernandez is a career .240 hitter who has hit 71 home runs with 227 RBI in seven seasons, most of them with the Dodgers. He played 48 games in the pandemic-shortened season last year and 17 more in the postseason, batting .308 with two home runs to help Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves in the NL Championship Series en route to wining the World Series. The Red Sox need a second baseman to replace Dustin Pedroia, who has played in just nine games since injuring his knee in 2017. There has been no official announcement on whether he will return or retire. Richards is 47-41 with a 3.62 ERA in 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres. He went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA last year.

WINTER SPORTS

Goggia continues win streak

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia is dominating the World Cup downhill season like no woman since ski great Lindsey Vonn. Goggia won her fourth consecutive downhill on Saturday in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, to tie a World Cup streak by Vonn in 2018. They are the only women to achieve the feat in the last 25 years. The Italian star finished 0.27 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami as both thrived on icy snow slicker than in Friday's race at Crans-Montana also won by Goggia. Goggia's teammate Elena Curtoni was third, 0.60 back, ending Breezy Johnson's streak of four third-place finishes in downhill.

Italy's Sofia Goggia speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Italy's Sofia Goggia celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Marco Tacca)

Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka arrives at the finish area after crashing during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Marco Tacca)

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

United States' Breezy Johnson speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)