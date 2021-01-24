100 years ago

Jan. 24, 1921

• A reply to the report of the Pulaski County Grand Jury, which showed the methods of handling the affairs of road districts and which was published in the Gazette yesterday, is contained in a statement given the Gazette last night by A. M. Lund of Lund & Hill consulting engineers for the majority of road districts in the county. The grand jurors reported at some length on the engineering phase of the county's road construction work and Mr. Lund, in his statement says that the Grand Jury's statement about payment for engineering services is misleading.

50 years ago

Jan. 24, 1971

• Less than two weeks after taking office, Governor Bumpers has been able to sign only one of his bills but his record of achievement in the General Assembly is nevertheless favorable. Aside from the one bill that has been signed, seven bills in the package that Mr. Bumpers presented to legislators January 11, the day before he took office, have been approved by one house or the other.

25 years ago

Jan. 24, 1996

• At a time when Arkansas' 48 state parks are struggling to stay open, Little Rock Mayor Jim Dailey says he is steadfast in his plan to build a new park at Central High School. Dailey's plan is to preserve and bring added recognition to the high school, which drew national attention in 1957 when National Guard troops escorted nine black students into the building to force the state to comply with desegregation laws. The school also is noted for its architectural design. The park proposal caught leaders at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism off guard.

10 years ago

Jan. 24, 2011

• Officials at Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, see no need to establish a so called cell-phone lot, an option allowing people to wait for free in a lot until receiving a cell-phone call from an arriving passenger. Such lots allow people to avoid the possibility of being ticketed in metered spaces if the arriving passenger is delayed, paying fees in the other lots for what is generally an in-and-out trip or, as some do, circling Airport Drive until the passengers are ready to be picked up. Tom Schueck, a member of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission, brought up the possibility of establishing a cell-phone lot at Little Rock National at the monthly commission meeting last week.