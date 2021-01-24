Pet of the Week

Mary Jane, aka MJ. Mary Jane's origins are somewhat of a mystery, as is often the case with rescue cats, but wherever she came from, people must have done something right. MJ is an amazingly affectionate girl and isn't shy about demanding cuddles. Though she's not big on being held, she loves to lie down next to you on the couch, and it's guaranteed your hand will tire before she tires of being petted. She'll gaze up at you with her gorgeous hazel eyes and give a slow blink to show she's happy. Mama MJ is about 2 years old and has had at least one litter of kittens that were born in May. She will be OK with cat-savvy dogs, but hasn't been around other cats since her kittens have grown up and gone to their own foster homes, so we aren't sure how she'll do with cats. She is spayed, FIV/FeLV negative, and up to date on vaccinations.

Canine Close-Up

Lucca is an approximately 1 to 2-year-old boxer/terrier mix whose many interests include hot-dog tasting, kite flying and lounging by the pool. Basically, he loves anything that involves fresh air and sunshine. He's a perfect guy for the outdoorsy types who like to live it up. He needs a secure privacy-fenced yard or someone willing to walk him on a leash while outside. He's a smart guy who is 60ish pounds of love, affection and tail wagging. He loves fetching, knows how to sit for treats, and loves to play tug of war. He also loves to play with all people and other dogs, but would have to be tested with cats. He is good with kids but probably needs older ones in the house, since he could easily knock over little ones when excited. He is neutered, vaccinated and house-trained.

Mary Jane and friends can be adopted through Rock City Rescue. For more information email your phone number to rockcityrescue@gmail.com or visit rockcityrescue.org.