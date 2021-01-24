Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Smarmy in the third

BEST BET Inject in the eighth

LONG SHOT Sycamore Run in the second

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 8-18 (44.4%)

1 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

*BOSSY BRIDE finished second in an allowance race when making her first start for top connections, and she is especially dangerous if the track is wet. SEEDS OF TIME was a clear winner at this claiming price at Churchill. She was claimed last time out by winning connections, and she too has a strong wet-track record. GLAMORIZED raced competitively at a higher class level last season at Oaklawn, and she is finally back on dirt after four consecutive turf races.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Bossy BrideCohenDiodoro9-2

9 Seeds of TimeArrietaHollendorfer9-2

4 GlamorizedTalamoRobertson15-1

2 Dixie MoSantanaAsmussen3-1

5 Road TestLoveberryMartin12-1

8 Lady McKenzieTohillHartman7-2

6 Angelina's HeavenCabreraBroberg6-1

1 RahwayVazquezContreras15-1

3 Hush Y'allHarrCline15-1

2 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

SYCAMORE RUN may be overlooked after two poor races at Woodbine, but he was a dominating maiden winner last February at Oaklawn, and the speedy gelding is back in the hands of trainer Joe Sharp. HAYDENS HAVOC is dropping in class following a third-place finish at Churchill, and he has earned several Beyer figures above par for the level. EARNER showed promise and talent in four races in 2020, but the likely post-time favorite has not raced since July and is being offered for sale.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

12 Sycamore RunCabreraSharp30-1

11 Haydens HavocMojicaWilliamson5-1

7 EarnerSantanaAsmussen9-5

5 Box of ChocolatesVazquezOrtiz5-1

3 Soldier BoyTalamoSadler3-1

9 Spin RateCohenMoquett15-1

10 F F RocketWDe La CruzMartin15-1

6 Love My RideLoveberryChleborad12-1

1 Cold SmokeGonzalezContreras12-1

2 TapalistArrietaGladd20-1

4 Limbo's PromiseFDe La CruzAnderson20-1

8 Southside SwigEramiaSmith20-1

13 Hard to ParkHarrCline30-1

14 East Moon LakeFelixRhea30-1

3 Purse $82,000, 1 mile, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SMARMY was pressed through rapid fractions in a strong second-place debut sprinting, and the expensive son of Liam's Map is bred to carry his speed at least this far. WILLFUL WOMAN was beaten only 1 length in her two-turn debut at Churchill. She is treated with Lasix for the first time and drew an inside post. TRUMPET LILLY crossed the wire only a neck behind the top selection at Indiana, and she does receive a positive rider change.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 SmarmyFDe La CruzBauer3-1

2 Willful WomanSantanaAsmussen3-2

4 Trumpet LillyArrietaContreras10-1

7 ZapporitaLoveberryCatalano3-1

5 MejthaamEramiaPeitz10-1

1 Easy SilenceRoccoPuhich5-1

3 LofthouseCabreraPeitz20-1

4 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

MIDNIGHT LAS VEGAS was geared down late in a dominating 9-length victory at Hawthorne. He is a three-time winner at Oaklawn, and his versatility provides a chance to win a third straight. REASON TO SOAR ships from Kentucky riding a three-race winning streak, and his early speed will have him in striking position turning for home. DRC ALL INCLUSIVE finished no worse than second in his last five races at Remington, and he is a good finisher in a field loaded with speed. Trainer Villafranco saddled three winners Friday.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Midnight Las VegasFDe La CruzCox8-1

4 Reason to SoarCohenDiodoro4-1

7 Drc All InclusiveLoveberryVillafranco4-1

5 ScrutinizerWDe La CruzMartin3-1

3 Don't ForgetVazquezDiodoro5-1

8 Ruler of the NileCabreraSharp5-1

2 Royal CommissionGerouxDiVito20-1

10 LoopalluTohillHartman12-1

6 White WolfBowenHolthus20-1

9 Hurts So GoodArrietaRobertson15-1

5 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

*BLAME J D is an unraced gelding who has worked well since October, and her dam's first two foals won at first asking. GAR HOLE is another first-time starter with a series of encouraging workouts, and trainer John Ortiz has a high win percentage with this kind. ROLL DINERO ROLL has a win-early pedigree, and he is another unraced colt with works suggesting he is ready to contend.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Blame J DTalamoGreen15-1

9 Gar HoleCabreraOrtiz4-1

8 Roll Dinero RollQuinonezVon Hemel6-1

7 Topf Road RulesThompsonPeitz8-1

3 Funny ActorLoveberryCatalano8-1

12 Dusty HillCourtDixon7-2

13 MahomeyTohillMorse5-1

10 Riante SkyEramiaMilligan6-1

5 Mo BettaTohillHartman12-1

6 Sharp WillyCamachoPrather12-1

14 Grand RocketWDe La CruzMartin30-1

11 Mocito RoyaleMojicaCates30-1

2 Goodnight ArchieMoralesSoto20-1

1 Warning LabelHarrCline20-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

*LONG TERM THINKING is taking a slight drop in price after being beaten less than 1 length in three consecutive races in Kentucky, and the Steve Asmussen trainee has a wet-track pedigree if the surface comes up wet. NILES CHANNEL finished second as an even-money favorite at Remington, and he has moved into the barn of red-hot trainer Federico Villafranco. STONE SECRET has not raced since taking action and disappointing 14 months ago at Del Mar, but recent works are sharp and he is an overlay at morning line odds.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Long Term ThinkingSantanaAsmussen2-1

7 Niles ChannelVazquezVillafranco3-1

9 Stone SecretBowenPuhich10-1

10 PintxosTalamoMorse8-1

8 Haney BoysEramiaVon Hemel9-2

1 Battle HeroGarciaCalhoun8-1

4 Special PryceHamiltonSwearingen15-1

2 AxisFDe La CruzPuhl10-1

3 FactionMojicaVance20-1

6 Cold as HellCabreraLukas15-1

7 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, allowance

*HIDDEN SCROLL did not race well on turf last summer in New York, but he has twice earned triple digit Beyer figures on dirt, and both came in a layoff situation. BACKSHOT finished second in a fast $50,000 claiming race at Churchill. He was claimed by winning connections, and he also loves a wet track. AMERICAN BUTTERFLY has finished in the money in seven consecutive sprints on dirt, and he is versatile enough to adapt to any pace scenario.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Hidden ScrollGerouxCox7-2

14 BackshotCabreraBroberg5-1

5 American ButterflyCourtLukas8-1

3 EnergizerSantanaAsmussen3-1

2 Skol FactorArrietaRobertson6-1

4 Royal DaaherCabreraDiVito5-1

11 BybeeTalamoCaramori10-1

9 Ancient WarriorGarciaHollendorfer8-1

13 Hansens MischiefVazquezVillafranco6-1

6 LykanCohenMason10-1

10 SturgillHamiltonHaran20-1

1 Souixper ChargerFDe La CruzPeitz12-1

7 Reef's DestinyHarrCline30-1

12 Destiny WayWDe La CruzDeville30-1

8 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, allowance

INJECT lost a late lead in a second-place finish at Churchill, and notice the winner won last week's Silverbulletday at Fair Grounds. This filly is on Lasix for the first time and training smartly for new trainer Brad Cox. ABROGATE scored an impressive 6-length debut win at Churchill, and she was flattered when the runner-up came back win a sharp maiden win. SOUTHERN GRAYCE broke her maiden at first asking in a decent time, and she is making her second start on Lasix for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 InjectGerouxCox4-1

4 AbrogateSantanaAsmussen8-5

6 Southern GrayceFDe La CruzCox7-2

7 Ekati's HitQuinonezTrout6-1

2 Melting SnowVazquezBroberg10-1

5 Absolute AnnaGarciaHollendorfer5-1

1 My Boss LadyHamiltonMason10-1

9 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

*HANDY is taking a drop in class following three competitive races in Kentucky. He drew a favorable post and scratched Friday in favor of this race. SOLOMONIC is wearing blinkers for the first time after three consecutive second-place finishes, and he does benefit from high percentage connections. TAKE CHARGE NOW possesses excellent route speed, and he was consistently competitive this season at Prairie Meadows.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 HandyTalamoVance3-1

5 SolomonicGerouxMaker5-2

4 Take Charge NowWDe La CruzMartin12-1

2 LngtermrelationshpCabreraMoquett9-2

9 TrashtalkinyankeeSantanaVan Berg9-2

8 Stock DealCourtLukas8-1

7 FevolaFDe La CruzCano15-1

3 TruculentArrietaContreras10-1

10 RobinsonBowenLund20-1

6 River FinnHamiltonHaran20-1