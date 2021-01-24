Little Rock Notebook

'State of the City'

event scheduled

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will hold a "State of the City" virtual experience March 25, according to a save-the-date issued by the mayor's office Tuesday.

"Join residents from throughout Little Rock and me as we share what we accomplished in 2020, our goals and plans for 2021, and how you can help strengthen and unite Little Rock," Scott said in the release.

January 2021 marked the beginning of Scott's third year in the mayor's office.

Downtown group

seeking members

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership is seeking new board members.

Board members "participate in discussions on issues of the day, weigh in on the direction of downtown and the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, help produce our events, and work to make downtown Little Rock the place where people want to live, work, play and invest," the group's newsletter released Wednesday said.

Prospective board members can apply online at downtownlr.com.

City to forgo fines

on home permits

Little Rock will not impose fines on residents for out-of-date mobile home permits because of the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Ordinarily, residents of mobile homes must register with the city's Planning and Development Department between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31, but the pandemic has put the issuance of registration stickers on hold since the spring.

"We fully recognize that many of our residents are feeling the added financial, emotional and mental strain caused by the pandemic, and we want to assure them that we will not be adding permit violations to the list of things they have to worry about," director of housing and neighborhood programs Kevin Howard said in a statement.

Loitering citations

won't be pursued

Little Rock police issued about 400 citations for loitering as part of an effort to curb caravanning and street racing, but the prosecuting attorney couldn't pursue those offenses, according to a Police Department news release issued Friday.

Those citations were some of nearly 1,200 written in relation to street racing and caravanning, police said.

The Police Department released the statement two days after Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley of the 6th Judicial District told Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in a letter that prosecutors could not pursue loitering charges after a July caravanning incident because the individuals identified themselves to police -- undercutting part of the loitering statute required for a person to commit the crime.

Jegley sent his message to Scott after a local crime watch update from the St. Charles Community Association reported that on Jan. 14, Police Chief Keith Humphrey told residents that prosecutors were to blame for failing to pursue caravanning citations.

Nearly 200 vehicles have been impounded and 800 citations are either awaiting court hearings or have already been processed in relation to caravanning.