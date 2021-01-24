North Little Rock Notebook

Thea Foundation

project on agenda

The North Little Rock City Council is to vote Monday on whether to enter into an agreement with the Thea Foundation.

The resolution says the city will pay the foundation $48,000 to continue its work in developing art programs for young people.

The money will come out of the city's special appropriations budget.

The Thea Foundation is a North Little Rock nonprofit that advocates the importance of the arts in the development of Arkansas youths.

Council to decide

on new cell tower

The North Little Rock City Council is to vote Monday on an ordinance that would allow a new cell tower at 22 Remount Road.

Crown Castle, a communications and infrastructure organization, is seeking a special use permit to allow the cell tower to be placed approximately 59 feet from an existing cell tower. The old cell tower will be removed within 90 days of the proposed tower, according to the ordinance.

The North Little Rock Planning Commission unanimously approved the application Jan. 12.

Restaurant week

features contest

North Little Rock Restaurant Week will begin Monday, and participants can win prizes for spending money at local restaurants.

The North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce and the city's Economic Development organization are the event hosts.

Participants can earn a point by spending $10 at a local restaurant and taking the receipt to the North Little Rock Welcome Center at 600 Main St. Two points are available when participants buy restaurant gift cards online or in-store at the welcome center or when they share a North Little Rock restaurant on social media using the hashtag "#NLREats" and tag the restaurant.

Participants who have earned the most points by Jan. 31 will win one of three prizes of $200, $150 or $100 in value in local restaurant gift cards and gear.

Winners will be announced the week of Feb. 1.