Boston strong at finish; Gamecocks stand 12-1

Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) shoots over Wake Forest guard Jewel Spear (24) in the first quarter of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

BATON ROUGE -- Other than the rainbow braids tied in a ponytail that dangled against the back of South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston's jersey, there wasn't much to set the AP preseason All-American apart from her LSU competitors for most of the first three quarters.

And then, as a closely contested game entered its late stages, the 6-5 Boston was a powerful presence under both baskets, and a big reason the fourth-ranked Gamecocks' winning streak increased to nine games.

"You can't keep a good player down," LSU Coach Nikki Fargas said. "She's going to figure out a way to get to her numbers because she's a competitor."

Boston scored 11 of her 20 points in the final 141/2 minutes and grabbed 14 rebounds to help South Carolina secure a 69-65 victory over LSU on Sunday.

"She scored enough, she rebounded the ball, she facilitated," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said of Boston. "She played huge minutes for us and I know she was probably tired."

Destanni Henderson added 16 points and eight assists while Zia Cooke had 11 points for South Carolina (12-1, 7-0 SEC), which won its 26th consecutive game against conference competition.

Khayla Pointer scored 18 and Tiara Young 16 for the Tigers (6-7, 4-3) who'd defeated No. 8 Texas A&M earlier this month and looked primed to stage their second upset of a top 10 team in two weeks when they carried a lead into the fourth quarter.

NO. 8 TEXAS A&M 70,

MISSOURI 66

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- N'dea Jones and Ciera Johnson led a balanced attack with 14 points apiece and Jones grabbed 18 rebounds as No. 8 Texas A&M held off Missouri.

Jordan Nixon and Distiny Pitts each made a pair of free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win.

Aaliyah Wilson added 13 points for the Aggies (15-1, 6-1) and Pitts had 10.

Ladazhia Williams scored 20 points for the Tigers (5-5, 1-4), Aijha Black added 11 with 16 rebounds and Haley Troup scored 10.

NO. 25 TENNESSEE 70,

NO. 12 KENTUCKY 53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tamari Key scored a career-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, Rennia Davis added 15 points and a career-high 20 rebounds, and Tennessee throttled Kentucky.

The Lady Vols (10-3, 4-1) took control in the third quarter when Key scored the first six points of the second half to start an 11-1 run for a 38-23 lead. Tennessee scored the last eight points for a 49-31 lead entering the fourth quarter, which started with a 9-1 run for a 26-point lead.

Chasity Patterson led Kentucky (11-4, 4-3) with 15 points.

NO. 1 LOUISVILLE 65,

WAKE FOREST 63

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. -- Dana Evans hit a driving shot for the go-ahead three-point play with 8.0 seconds left to help top-ranked Louisville avoid a huge upset by holding off Wake Forest.

Evans scored 25 points for Louisville (14-0, 7-0 ACC), who trailed by nine midway through the fourth quarter before going on a 14-2 run to push back in front and set up a tense finish.

Gina Conti scored 13 points while Ivana Raca had 12 to lead the Demon Deacons (7-6, 4-5).

NO. 2 N.C. STATE 89,

VIRGINIA TECH 87

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Kai Crutchfield scored 10 of her 20 points in the last 4½ minutes, Jakia Brown-Turner finished with 23 points and North Carolina State rallied from 14 points down in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated.

The Wolfpack (11-0, 6-0 ACC) hadn't played since Jan. 3, and the three-week layoff showed. The lone absence related to the coronavirus test or contract tracing was a big one, with standout center Elissa Cunane missing the game. She is likely out for at least the next game, also against the Hokies.

Georgia Amoore's three-pointer with 4.4 seconds to play for Virginia Tech (7-7, 2-7) cut the gap to 88-87 before Raina Perez hit a free throw for the Wolfpack.

NO. 6 STANFORD 86,

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 59

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Haley Jones had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Kiana Williams knocked down five three-pointers on the way to 16 points, and Stanford bounced back from consecutive defeats to beat USC.

Freshman Cameron Brink grabbed nine rebounds and Anna Wilson seven boards and eight points as the Cardinal held a 53-22 advantage on the glass.

The Cardinal (12-2, 9-2 Pac-12) lost their previous two games by a combined nine points.

Endiya Rogers scored 19 points to lead USC (6-7, 4-6).

NO. 13 OREGON 69,

WASHINGTON 52

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sedona Prince scored 16 points and blocked five shots, Lydia Giomi added a 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench and No. 13 Oregon defeated Washington.

Reserve Sydney Parrish added 12 points for the short-handed Ducks (11-3, 9-3 Pac-12).

Angela Dugalic scored 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with eight rebounds in her first career start. Te-Hina Paopao scored 10 with 6 assists and 3 steals.

Haley Van Dyke scored 13 to lead the Huskies (4-5, 1-5).

NO. 16 INDIANA 74,

NO. 21 NORTHWESTERN 61

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Mackenzie Holmes scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Indiana took over after trailing by 13 midway through the fourth quarter to beat Northwestern.

The Hoosiers (9-3, 7-1 Big Ten) came to life after Sydney Wood's layup capped a 10-0 run to put the Wildcats up 49-36 at the 5:17 mark of the third quarter. Indiana held Northwestern without a field goal and closed within 54-48 by the end of the quarter.

Northwestern (8-3, 6-3) led 57-56 with 6:34 left in the game when the Hoosiers reeled off 12 consecutive points.

NO. 20 GONZAGA 79,

PORTLAND 61

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Kayleigh Truong scored 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting and Jenn Wirth scored 14 and No. 20-ranked Gonzaga beat Portland for its 12th-consecutive win.

Gonzaga's Jill Townsend scored 11 and 10-different Bulldogs (12-2, 7-0 West Coast) players entered the scoring column.

Haylee Andrews scored 25 points for Portland (7-5, 4-2).

CLEMSON 86,

NO. 23 SYRACUSE 77, OT

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Kendall Spray scored 24 points with seven three-pointers, Amari Robinson added 23 and short-handed Clemson upended Syracuse after blowing a 25-point halftime lead. The Tigers were outscored 23-9 in the third quarter and 20-9 in the fourth before scoring 16 points in overtime to end a four-game losing streak and beat the Orange for the first time ever in 10 tries.

Delicia Washington scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Clemson (9-5, 4-5 ACC).

Kiara Lewis scored 25 points with eight rebounds and Emily Engstler added 17 and nine for the Orange (7-3, 4-3).