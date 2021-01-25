Car hits construction gear on I-430; North Little Rock woman dies

A North Little Rock woman was killed Sunday morning when her car collided with construction equipment on Interstate 430 in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Breunna L. Lewis, 25, was driving her 2018 Toyota Corolla north on I-430 at 9:49 a.m. when she lost control of the car while negotiating a curve near the Cantrell Road exit, left the roadway and struck the construction equipment, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and wet, according to the report.

Two people were killed and three were injured in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on a rural Independence County road, according to a state police report.

Samantha Townsend, 30, of Batesville died when the Polaris RZR she was driving at a high rate of speed on Kelly Road ran off the road at a curve and struck a tree, the report said.

Passenger Misty Vazquez, 43, of Batesville also died in the crash.

Morgan Stephens, 25; Harli Slater, 23; and Phillip Terry, 34; all of Batesville were injured, the report said.