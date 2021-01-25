Chiefs down Bills to earn return trip

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field ahead of Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took the Kansas City Chiefs five frustrating decades to make their third Super Bowl appearance.

Now, t h e d e fe n d i n g champs are headed there for the second consecutive year.

Showing no lingering effects from his concussion, Patrick Mahomes sliced up Buffalo’s secondary with ruthless efficiency Sunday night, helping the Chiefs roll to a 38-24 victory over Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP finished with 325 yards passing and three touchdowns, most of it to favorite targets Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill, who complemented their star quarterback with a record-setting night of their own.

The Chiefs will face Tom Brady and the NFC champ Buccaneers in two weeks in Tampa, Fla.

“It was just trusting each other. The best thing about this team is we believe in each other,” said Mahomes, who was also dealing with a toe injury. “But the job’s not finished. We’re going to Tampa; we’re trying to run it back.”

Kelce finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Hill added 9 catches for 172 yards, becoming the first duo in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving each in a single postseason.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams added short TD runs for the Chiefs, who will try to become the eighth franchise and first team since the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2003 and ‘04 to defend the Lombardi Trophy.

Allen, who had his worst game of the season in a Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, again struggled against the blitzing Kansas City defense. He finished with 287 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception, but a big chunk of his numbers came as the Bills tried to rally from a 38-15 deficit in the final minutes.

Their frustration boiled over with 3:19 to go, when Allen was getting sacked by Tanoh Kpassagnon. Alex Okafor finished off the tackle, and Allen pitched the ball in his face in resentment. Offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Dion Dawkins rushed in and leveled Okafor, resulting in a flood of offsetting personal foul penalties.

“Obviously a lot of emotion,” Allen said. “Any time you don’t finish the season with a win, that’s the type of emotion you’re going to have. The way it ended doesn’t sit right with me with how chippy and tickytack it got. I’m disappointed in myself. I let my emotions get to me there. That’s not how you’re supposed to play football.”

It capped a bitter loss for the Bills, who had reached their first AFC title game since beating Kansas City at home on Jan. 1, 1994.

Instead, after finally conquering the Patriots in the AFC East, the Bills have a new roadblock to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs actually spotted the Bills a 9-0 lead, thanks in large part to Mecole Hard-man’s muffed punt inside their 5 that gifted Buffalo a touchdown. But the reigning champs were hardly rattled; the Chiefs, after all, rallied from double-digits in each of their postseason wins last season, including their Super Bowl triumph over San Francisco.

Mahomes and Kelce soon found their groove, as they surgically took apart Buffalo’s defense on a 14-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a short TD throw to Hardman. Then, the Chiefs cruised 82 yards in just five plays, the big one Hardman’s 50-yard end-around that set up Williams’ touchdown tumble. Finally, they made it three TDs in three possessions when Edwards-Helaire — in his first game back from an ankle injury — capped a 77-yard drive with a short plunge.

The only answer from Buffalo was Tyler Bass’s chip-shot field goal that made it 21-12 at the break.

You don’t beat Kansas City by kicking field goals from the 3-yard line, though. Or from the 9, where the Bills settled for another one to close within 24-15 late in the third quarter.

That became painfully clear on the ensuing drive. Mahomes hit Hill in stride and the All-Pro wide receiver promptly made the Bills secondary look downright foolish. Weaving in and out of woebegone defenders, Hill was finally caught inside the 5-yard line after a 71-yard gain, ultimately setting up Kelce’s short TD catch a few plays later.

Any hopes the Bills had of a comeback were dashed when Rashad Fenton picked off a tipped pass deep in Kansas City territory. The Chiefs breezily marched the other direction, and Mahomes and Kelce kicked off the celebration of another trip to the Super Bowl when they connected for their second score of the game.

“I’m proud of these guys,” said Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, who moved into a tie with Joe Gibbs for fourth on the career list with his 17th playoff win. “They did a phenomenal job, and hats off to the Buffalo Bills and the great job they did all year, and most of all, listen, we have the Lamar Hunt Trophy back in Kansas City.

“Now we have to get the big one.”

Buffalo...................9 3 3 9 — 24 Kansas City.............0 21 10 7 — 38 First Quarter

Buf—FG Bass 51, 11:27. Buf—Knox 3 pass from Allen (kick failed), 6:14. Second Quarter

KC—Hardman 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick) 14:16.

KC—Darr.Williams 6 run (Butker kick), 9:35. KC—Edwards-Helaire 1 run (Butker kick), 4:12. Buf—FG Bass 20, :11. Third Quarter

KC—FG Butker 45, 10:48. Buf—FG Bass 27, 5:49. KC—Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick) 3:29.

Fourth Quarter

KC—Kelce 5 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick) 7:36.

Buf—McKenzie 6 pass from Allen (return failed) 4:08.

Buf—FG Bass 51, 3:14. A—16,993.

Buf KC First downs................................24 29 Total Net Yards..........................363 439 Rushes-yards.........................18-129 25-114 Passing.....................................234 325 Punt Returns.............................1-0 1-0 Kickoff Returns.........................0-0 3-68 Interceptions Ret......................0-0 1-30 Comp-Att-Int......................... 28-48-1 29-38-0 Sacked-Yards Lost...................4-53 1-0 Punts..................................... 3-49.3 1-44.0 Fumbles-Lost............................0-0 1-1 Penalties-Yards........................4-38 3-32 Time of Possession................28:51 31:09 INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING—Buffalo, Allen 7-88, Singletary 6-17 Yeldon 3-15, McKenzie 2-9. Kansas City, Williams 13-52, Hardman 1-50, Edwards-Helaire 6-7, Ma homes 5-5.

PASSING—Buffalo, Allen 28-48-1-287. Kansas City Mahomes 29-38-0-325. RECEIVING—Buffalo, Beasley 7-88, Diggs 6-77 Knox 6-42, Yeldon 4-41, Brown 2-24, Singletary 2-9, McKenzie 1-6. Kansas City, Kelce 13-118, Hill 9-172, Pringle 3-22, Hardman 2-4, Williams 1-9 Edwards-Helaire 1-0. MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.