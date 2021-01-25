Focus relief, lawmakers tell White House

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers from both major political parties lobbied White House officials Sunday for a more targeted relief bill as they questioned the need for some of the items included in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan.

The discussion came on a private Zoom call involving some key centrist lawmakers in both parties and Biden administration officials led by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. It was an early test for whether Biden's relief plan has a chance of getting the kind of support it would need to pass Congress with bipartisan backing.

Lawmakers on the call raised questions including whether a new round of $1,400 checks included in the proposal could be more narrowly targeted to those who need them the most, according to several people familiar with the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the meeting was private.

Participants also asked administration officials to justify the need for hundreds of billions of dollars allocated toward other purposes, including for schools, given that Congress has already spent about $4 trillion on the coronavirus relief effort, including $900 billion approved in December.

There was more widespread support among the lawmakers on the call for spending on vaccine production and distribution, the people said.

They said the call, which lasted more than an hour, was cordial, and Deese and other officials promised to get back to them with answers.

A White House official declined to comment on specifics of the call.

The call came with the stimulus package facing criticism from Republicans who say it's too costly, making prospects tough for the kind of bipartisan deal Biden promised to deliver as president. The lawmakers involved were part of the group that broke through a partisan logjam late last year and helped ensure passage of the $900 billion relief bill in December.

The group includes 16 senators, eight from each party, among them Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah. The leaders of the Problem Solvers Caucus in the House also joined Sunday's call.

Before the call, Deese told reporters that he intended to impress upon lawmakers that "we're at a precarious moment for the virus and the economy. Without decisive action, we risk falling into a very serious economic hole, even more serious than the crisis we find ourselves in."

Republicans have been lukewarm to such arguments thus far.

In an interview on "Fox News Sunday" before the call with Deese, Romney called the nearly $2 trillion cost of Biden's plan "pretty shocking," while saying he could support individual elements of it.

In addition to a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks, the proposal includes an increase in and extension of emergency unemployment benefits set to expire in mid-March, and an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour -- an item Republicans have pointed to as problematic and unrelated to the coronavirus. It also includes hundreds of billions of dollars to assist schools in reopening safely and to boost testing capacity and vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

Biden faces a difficult balancing act in pushing the proposal into law. The types of concessions that might be necessary to win support from Republicans such as Romney probably would make the proposal smaller and less palatable to liberal lawmakers. Liberals are pushing for Biden to use special Senate rules to force through the package with only Democratic votes, but doing that would undercut Biden's pledges to seek unity and bipartisan outcomes.

Before the call with lawmakers Sunday, White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration would "continue making that bipartisan push and that bipartisan effort" and that the meeting would be one of many efforts to corral support for Biden's proposal.

But in an acknowledgment of Republican resistance to spending billions of taxpayer dollars even as the pandemic rages, Democrats have signaled a willingness to turn to the reconciliation process -- a budgetary mechanism that would allow Democrats to pass the legislation with a simple majority and bypass the usual 60-vote threshold needed to advance legislation.

"What we cannot do is wait weeks and weeks and months and months to go forward; we have got to act now," said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who will head the Senate Budget Committee, on CNN's "State of the Union."

SENATE DIVISIONS

The path ahead for the legislation is also complicated by unrelated disputes happening in the Senate, including a standoff between Democrats and Republicans on the basic rules for how the evenly divided body should operate.

The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, giving Democrats control because Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties -- but giving Biden little room to maneuver.

The gridlock in the Senate could imperil Biden's entire early presidency, making it impossible for him to deliver on key promises as he contends with dueling crises.

This reality could force Democrats to choose within a matter of weeks whether they will continue to pursue the sort of bipartisan cooperation that Biden -- and many senators of both parties -- have preached, or whether to pursue procedural shortcuts or rule changes that would sideline the GOP but also are likely to divide their caucus.

"Things move faster and faster nowadays," said Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., commenting on the rising tensions Friday. "It doesn't seem like there's a honeymoon period."

Much of the current conflict over the Senate's operating rules comes as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., pushes to preserve the legislative filibuster, the centerpiece of minority power in the Senate or forget about any semblance of cooperation.

The calculations for McConnell, according to Republicans, are simple. Not only is preserving the filibuster a matter that Republicans can unify around, it is something that potentially divides Democrats, who are under enormous pressure to discard it to advance their governing agenda.

"Republicans very much appreciate the consistency and the rock-solid fidelity to the norms and rules that make the Senate a moderating force in policymaking," said Scott Jennings, a former McConnell aide. "The legislative filibuster is the last rule driving bipartisanship in Washington."

The Senate filibuster has evolved over the course of its history into a de facto supermajority requirement, requiring 60 votes to end debate and advance legislation. Rarely has one party held enough votes to defeat filibusters without at least some cross-aisle cooperation.

The rule has been eroded over the past decade. After McConnell led a broad blockade of President Barack Obama's nominees, Democrats under then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in 2013 allowed executive appointees and lower-court judges to be advanced with a simple majority vote.

McConnell, in turn, eliminated the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees when Democrats threatened to block the nomination of Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and two years later changed the rules to more quickly confirm presidential nominees.

McConnell and other Republicans last week reminded Democrats that many of them praised the filibuster in the past -- particularly in the two-year period in 2017 and 2018 where the GOP controlled the House, Senate and White House. Twenty-seven Senate Democrats who now serve signed an April 2017 letter calling on then-Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., to preserve the status quo.

But most of those Democrats -- who watched McConnell exempt Republican nominees from filibuster rules where he saw fit under Trump, after using them to the GOP's advantage for six years before that to block Obama's legislation and nominees -- now find his early power move to be infuriating.

"We're not going to go along with it," said Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who was among those who signed the 2017 letter. "There will be some kind of resolution that does not involve Mitch McConnell getting what he wants."

Schumer, the Senate majority leader, said as much Friday on the Senate floor, telling McConnell that he considered any guarantee surrounding the filibuster to be an "extraneous demand" departing from the arrangement that the two parties worked out the last time there was a 50-50 Senate, in 2001.

"What's fair is fair," Schumer said, noting that McConnell changed Senate rules twice as majority leader. "Leader McConnell's proposal is unacceptable, and it won't be accepted."

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim and Mike DeBonis of The Washington Post; and by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times.