Gardening lecture via zoom for subscribers

On Saturday morning, February 6, I will be presenting a powerpoint gardening lecture via zoom. This is a free service for subscribers of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. I will be talking about what you can be doing in the garden in February and will also be able to answer questions. We will get started at 10:30 a.m.

To participate, you need to call and register. Call 501-378-3871 to register. I believe they are planning to record the session so if you can't make it live, you should still be able to have access to it later.