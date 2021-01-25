As we travel through time, we do not notice the seconds, only the experiences they contain. These air-sign influences like to remind us that the speed of life is managed by our attention. One kind of attention inflates the moment with balloonlike buoyancy, while another kind makes seconds whip by like the stinging wind.

Happy birthday Jan. 25: You'll partner with two types: those as adventurous and daring as you, and those who have an entirely different view from yours who can show you sides of life and various options that you wouldn't have seen on your own. Life is not a game, but there are competitive aspects at play that you'll do well to embrace.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The very nature of leadership is to head into the unknown while acting as though you do, in fact, know a lot. Were you to act otherwise, no one would follow. People are counting on you. Steel up. March forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The scene has become boring. Why? Is it because restraint was called for and is enacted? Or is it because no one has taken the initiative to face challenges with creativity? In the latter case, you're the one for the job.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): More is not better, and better is not more. You'll love how free and light you feel as life reflects this truth to you today. In one gesture, you will let go of several small burdens.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Every time you choose to do something without knowing how it will turn out, you're being brave. Joining the game, starting the project or investing in the venture are all possibilities that beckon your bravery.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Attraction causes you to say and do things you weren't expecting to. You'll make a commitment and keep it. The commitment doesn't seem that big. This is absolutely how big things start.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will extend your tender heart outside yourself and empathize with those who need their pain to be seen and heard — more comfortable than focusing on your own feelings. You'll get around to that when you're ready.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You can be doing everything the others are doing, all that's expected and more, and still somehow feel as if you're off track. Take this intuitive nudge as an opportunity for deeper noticing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): People say, "You remind me of ..." out of a desire to make a connection that brings you into their understanding. Hopefully you will find the attempt endearing even though you are so unique that comparisons are absurd.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There's no manual for what you're doing, but you'll go on anyway, solving one problem at a time. Eventually, the larger concerns get solved.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): We all have limited experience and perception. Your desire to see beyond what you saw yesterday is more than most people will aspire to and will make all the difference in your experiences and soul growth.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have not been left out of the information loop; you just have your sources on mute so that you can keep some semblance of control over your environment. Smart. Otherwise, the distractions would be endless.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Assumptions are the enemy of learning. The assumed knowledge fills the slot, making it impossible for new possibilities to reside there. There's genius in the mental flexibility to upend knowledge and playfully move it around.

PLAYING WITH TIME

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I'm starting to realize that I do not speak the same language as this Taurus and, unbeknownst to me, we've been miscommunicating for years. Now I know him really well and he doesn't seem to know me at all. Upon closer observation, I don't think he was listening to me ever. He was just quietly waiting for his turn to speak. He retains nothing of me. He doesn't know the simplest of things — my friends' names, my boss's name, my current priorities and likes ... If I were a test, he'd fail."

A: Among the most basic human needs is the need to be seen and heard. It sounds like you made some assumptions with your Taurus and you didn't check to make sure that you were on the same page. Perhaps on a deep level, feeling understood was more important in those moments than actually being understood. Now your expectations for communication are changing.

But before you do anything drastic, ask yourself if there is anything about the soulful, chemical and bodily communication that is worth considering. Words, names and details are important, but not nearly as crucial as we typically make them. We are verbal creatures, but the grounded Taurus is very much in tune with rhythms that speak louder than words and intentions that are more meaningful than facts.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

The intellectual energy of Aquarius encompasses intellectual developments including mathematics, the language of science, the cosmos and the language of music. Hit-maker Alicia Keys has natal sun, Mercury and Mars in Aquarius. Keys also leans into the philanthropy of her sign as co-founder of Keep a Child Alive, a foundation that provides health care and other support to African families.