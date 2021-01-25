100 years ago

Jan. 25, 1921

HOPE -- A slush pit well coated with oil was the sight that greeted a half-hundred excited visitors who hurried from Home to McKamie, 20 miles to the south, in Lafayette county, this afternoon, when a report was circulated to the effect that the Ark.-Tex. test had come in at that place. The report reached here 15 minutes before the train left for the south and there was a scramble to get aboard. Rumor had said that the well was producing 500 barrels, but it was evident upon arrival that this had been exaggerated.

50 years ago

Jan. 25, 1971

• Students at Amboy Elementary School at North Little Rock, which was damaged extensively by fire Saturday night, will attend classes this week and maybe next week at two nearby churches. The cause of the fire still hadn't been determined late Sunday. Superintendent George E. Miller said students in the first, second and third grades would report this morning to the Amboy United Methodist Church education building at 311 Military Drive. Students in the fourth, fifth and sixth grades are to report to the Amboy Baptist Church educational building at 336 MacArthur Drive.

25 years ago

Jan. 25, 1996

• Widening U.S. 67-167 may not eliminate traffic jams, the staff of a regional planning group said after reviewing state recommendations to ease congestion on the major commuter route. A Metroplan staff report released Wednesday raised that concern and urged further study of plans to widen the freeway in North Little Rock. The report said the Arkansas Transportation and Highway Department's study does not justify the expansion. In December 1995, the highway department released a study on expanding U.S. 67-167 and making its frontage roads one-way. The Metroplan board must approve the study before construction can begin.

10 years ago

Jan. 25, 2011

• Organizers of an annual census of homeless people don't know what to expect tonight when volunteers comb the capital city looking for residents without a permanent address. Nationwide, more families are experiencing homelessness and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is concerned about a possible uptick in homeless veterans. But local organizers say there's also a chance they may come across fewer homeless people because of a federal stimulus grant the state received last year to move people into permanent housing and prevent others from losing their housing.