AT THE POST

DAY 3 of 57

SUNDAY’S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 1,350

SUNDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $4,726,641 SUNDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $149,252 SUNDAY’S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $4,577,389

SUNDAY’S STARS

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. and trainer Steven Asmussen teamed up to win three races. They won the second race with Earner ($3.80, $3.20, $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11:48; the third race with Willful Woman ($4.20, $2.60, $2.20), covering 1 mile in 1:39:90; and the eighth race with Abrogate ($3.60, $3.00, $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.89.

Jockey Florent Geroux and trainer Thomas Van Berg teamed up to win two races. They won the sixth race with Pintxos ($10.80, $3.60, $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11:89 and the seventh race with Hidden Scroll ($3.00, $2.60, $2.80), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.89.

