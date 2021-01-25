Sections
State Sports Brief

by Joe Luciano | Today at 2:02 a.m.

WRESTLING

UALR earns first D-I victories

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock wrestling team won its first two Division I matches Sunday in San Luis Obispo, Calif., doing so in the second year of the program.

UALR defeated Fresno State 35-11 and then defeated Cal-State Bakersfield 24-21 thanks to a pin from Pine Bluff native Dylan Johnson at 197 pounds, followed by a 13-5 major decision by Gabe Beyer at heavyweight.

