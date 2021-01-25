Sections
UA student, 20, dies at fraternity house, police say

by Jaime Adame | Today at 11:31 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption University of Arkansas students are shown on the lawn in front of Old Main on the campus in Fayetteville in this file photo. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette file photo / David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE — A 20-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student died Saturday afternoon at a fraternity house where he was residing, campus police said Monday morning.

Capt. Gary Crain of the UA police department said there was no indication of trauma to the deceased student when police arrived after being called to the scene by fraternity house members shortly after 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

“The medical examiner will do their examination and give us some insight,” Crain said, with the body taken to state Crime Lab facilities to try to determine the cause of death.

Crain declined to release the name of the fraternity house where the deceased student was found or the student’s name.

“At some point it will all be released,” Crain said.

He said fraternity members attempted CPR on the student. Medics arrived and “everybody tried to provide emergency first aid, but the individual didn’t make it,” Crain said.

