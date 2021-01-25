WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL No. 15 Arkansas travels to No. 22 Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors doesn't believe he has to worry about his team's focus for tonight's SEC game in Athens, Ga.

The No. 15 Razorbacks (11-5, 2-4 SEC) made national headlines last week with their hastily scheduled game against 11-time national champion Connecticut in Walton Arena on Thursday afternoon.

They first face No. 22 Georgia (12-2, 4-2) at 6 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum with the game broadcast on the SEC Network. Considering the Lady Bulldogs defeated Arkansas 64-55 last season in Fayetteville, they will have the Razorbacks' full attention, Neighbors said.

"Georgia's always given us fits," Neighbors said. "They've got the formula of really, really good defenders on the ball and bigs they can funnel them to and block shots and cause problems around the basket.

"If it had been a different opponent we coulda got caught in that maybe. I"d have been a little bit more concerned about it, but since Georgia has beaten us the last time we played and they're playing well this year."

Arkansas, which hasn't won in Athens since 2009, is coming off a 104-82 loss at No. 4 South Carolina last Monday. The Razorbacks stayed close for most of three quarters before the Gamecocks pulled away.

This will be the sixth ranked opponent for the Razorbacks this season and that doesn't include Tennessee, which was not in the Top 25 when the Razorbacks played the Lady Vols but has since broken into the poll. There are also currently seven SEC teams ranked in The Associated Press poll.

"The league is as deep as it's been since maybe the late 90s," Neighbors said. "I could make a case for 10 teams to get in the NCAA Tournament this year, probably."

The Bulldogs held Arkansas to 32% shooting, including 3 of 16 from three-point range, in their win in Fayetteville last year. The Razorbacks won't forget that, Neighbors said.

"We felt like they had completely taken us out of what we do," Neighbors said. "Kids have a short-term memory when it comes to certain things, but they've got the ability to remember how things felt."

Senior Chelsea Dungee has started league play on a tear and leads the league with a 25.2 point per-game average in SEC play. The 5-11 guard has also made a league-best 15 three-pointers.

The Razorbacks and the Bulldogs have one thing in common. Both teams were beaten soundly recently by the Gamecocks and dominated by 6-5 sophomore Aliyah Boston. She had a double-double by halftime and finished with 26 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocked shots against Arkansas, but managed a triple-double (16-11-10) against Georgia on Thursday.

Georgia was supposed to be coming off an open date like Arkansas but had its game against South Carolina postponed earlier in the season because of covid-19 issues within the Gamecocks' program. That could play in the Razorbacks' favor since they are well-rested, Neighbors said.

The emergence offensively of senior guard Que Morrison is one reason why Georgia is a better team this season, Neighbor said.

Morrison was selected to the SEC All-Defensive team a year ago, but she's averaging 10 points a game this year to go with being a lock-down defender.

"Now you gotta guard this kid," Neighbors said. "Used to you might be able to double-team off her and not return as quickly. I think that speaks to her maturity."

Jenna Staiti, a 6-4 senior, has also been solid offensively and defensively for the Bulldogs. She leads the team in scoring (14.3) and rebounding (7.5), but also ranks second in the league in blocked shots (2.7) behind Boston and sixth in field goal percentage (52.5%).

Controlling Georgia's big center will be a key for Arkansas, according to Neighbors.

"We've got to make her score over us, not around us, and a little bit further out than she wants to," Neighbors said.