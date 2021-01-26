3 Razorbacks earn SEC awards

Arkansas' Amon Kemboi crosses the finish line during the mile run Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, in Fayetteville. ( Walt Beazley, Arkansas Razorbacks )

FAYETTEVILLE – Three University of Arkansas track and field athletes were honored by the SEC on Tuesday.

Razorbacks junior Lauren Gregory was SEC women's runner of the week for winning the 3,000 meters at the Wooo Pig Classic in 9:01.44.

For the SEC men, Arkansas senior Amon Kemboi won the mile in a world-leading 3:58.26 and shared runner of the week honors with Georgia’s Matthew Boling, who ran 45.51 in the 400 meters.

Arkansas’ Ruben Banks won the weight throw with a school-record toss of 71-4 1/2 and shared freshman of the week honors with Florida’s Malcolm Clemons, who long jumped 25-9 1/4.