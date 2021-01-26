Bank OKs increasing stock buy-backs

Home BancShares Inc. announced Monday that its board of directors has approved an increase of 20 million shares in the bank's stock repurchase program.

The authorization was added to a previously approved repurchase program, which, as of Dec. 31, still had about 3.8 million shares available prior to the new approval granted on Friday by the board.

With Monday's announcement, the new authorization represents 14% of the 165.1 million shares outstanding.

"The amount of capital that the corporation has generated gives us the ability to pull any or all of the capital levers that are available to us," Chairman John Allison said in a statement. "We will pull the appropriate lever at the appropriate time. This strategic move allows us to be prepared for the future."

Last week, in announcing record quarterly earnings, Allison said the bank also is aggressively seeking new acquisitions, with a focus on the Florida market.

Home BancShares, which operates as Centennial Bank, has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City.