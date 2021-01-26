Bella Vista City Council amends fire station contract

BELLA VISTA -- The City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of amending its contract with Clinard Construction Management to build a new Fire Station No. 3 to include a guaranteed maximum price of $2,450,000.

The price wasn't previously determined.

According to the contract amendment provided by the city, this means the contract is guaranteed not to exceed $2.45 million.

Mayor Peter Christie emphasized the price is a maximum and the city is not guaranteed to spend this entire amount. During the construction for Fire Station No. 4, he said, the same construction management firm saved the city $58,000.

A breakdown included with the amendment shows the estimate broken down into categories, the largest portion being site construction at $414,542, followed by electrical at $357,436, and general requirements -- such as labor, permits, bonds, contingencies and other expenses -- at $325,089.

Other expense categories included materials, thermal- and moisture-related expenses, doors and windows, finishes, equipment, specialty materials and equipment, furnishings and mechanical components.

Groundwork continues on the property and Mark Clinard with Clinard Construction said during the council's work session the structure is expected to be completed Oct. 1.

"We're not just giving you a fire station, we're bringing you a fully furnished, fully stocked, all you've got to do is bring the people and the fire trucks," he said.

The building has been designed with efficiency in mind, he said, and while some fixtures -- including radiant heating -- have a higher initial cost, they will also be more efficient and save the city money in the long run.

The council also discussed clarifying the definition of a special event in city code and a rezoning petition for a property off Trafalgar Road and approved the purchase of three squad cars for $78,000, an amendment to the city's trail agreement with the Bella Vista Property Owners Association, and a resolution designating disbursing officers for the municipal depository board.