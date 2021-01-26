Brady turned himself into the greatest QB

Tom Brady's unlikely journey to fame and fortune began when being called a goat was not good.

Long before he won six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots and married a super model, he looked much more like the sixth-round, 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

When he arrived at Michigan as a freshman, he was listed as the seventh-team quarterback.

For two years he stood on the sidelines watching Brian Griese while his playing time consisted of five passes as a freshman and 15 as a sophomore.

During his junior season he had Drew Henson breathing down his neck, but he had a good year and led the Wolverines to to what was then known as the Capital One Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

The opponent, of course, was the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, who had won their first eight games before losing to Tennessee 28-24 in Knoxville. The Volunteers would go on to win the national championship.

The Razorbacks were 8-2 going into their final game with LSU, and before the game in War Memorial Stadium, SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer said win or lose the Hogs would be going to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

Arkansas beat LSU 41-14 and the Capital One Bowl honchos told Kramer they wanted Arkansas.

The Razorbacks were not afraid. Brady was far from a household name.

He was 22 years old when he became the starter following a Michigan national championship.

Patrick Mahomes, who Brady will face in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7, was 4-years old.

Brady led Michigan to a 10-3 record overall and 7-1 in the Big 10 to tie for first place, but Wisconsin got the Rose Bowl and the Wolverines were headed to Disney World.

Arkansas led 31-24 midway through the fourth quarter, but the bottom was about to fall out for the Razorbacks.

Michigan scored 21 unanswered points, including the Wolverines second pick-six of the game and won 45-31.

Brady's only touchdown pass gave Michigan a 38-31 lead.

He was a pedestrian 14-of-27 passing with two interceptions. He threw for 209 yards.

Watching him that day left the impression he would have a decent college career and probably be successful in the insurance business.

He had a good senior year, was taken by the Patriots, and the story goes that when he met owner Robert Kraft, he said: "I'm the best decision this organization has ever made.'

His rookie season he was 1-of-3 passing. He started fourth string but worked up to No. 2 behind Drew Bledsoe.

Bledsoe got hurt the second game the next season, and one of the greatest stories in sports history was about to be written.

During the next 19 seasons, except for 2008 when he missed all but one game because of injury, he would lead the Patriots to nine Super Bowls, winning six.

At the age of 42 when most quarterbacks are playing golf and doing commercials, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He turned 43 in August and then went out and completed 401 of 601 pass attempts for 4,633 yards. His 40 touchdowns were the second most he had ever thrown in a season (he threw 50 in 2007) and led the Bucs to a 11-5 season and the playoffs.

In three playoff wins he completed 60 of 109 passes for 860 yards and 7 touchdowns, and the Bucs will host the defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites, but smart money would not bet against Brady.

The 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft is a record 33-11 in playoff games and 6-3 in Super Bowls which is also a record.

As a starter he has an overall record of 263-80.

Through hard work, dedication and self-discipline he's made himself a legend, a superstar and the G.O.A.T.