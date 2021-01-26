Chance for snow predicted in north Arkansas, forecasters say

This National Weather Service graphic shows up to one inch of snow accumulation predicted in some northern parts of the state.

A storm system is expected to bring a chance for snow to the northern parts of the state beginning Tuesday night, forecasters said.

Freezing temperatures in the north could result in snow and sleet, with the potential of up to an inch of accumulation for roughly the northern third of Arkansas, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service. Forecasters said travel could become hazardous late Tuesday night through mid-to-late Wednesday morning.

Cold rain is expected for central and southern portions of the state going into Wednesday morning, the briefing states.