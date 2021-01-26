Independence County deputies seek public's help locating man

Deputies are seeking the public's help locating 28-year-old Cody Weathers.

Deputies with the Independence County sheriff’s office are seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man, deputies said on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to locate Cody Weathers, deputies said in a Facebook post.

Weathers is believed to be driving a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado with an Arkansas tag 327 RTP, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Weather's whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at (870) 698-2436 or the sheriff’s department at (870) 793-8838.