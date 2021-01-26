Fultz, Wolfenbarger carry teams to victories

Asher Fultz of Bergman had the type of games last week every coach wishes for from his point guard.

Fultz directed the offense, set up teammates, and made 15 of 16 free throws on Friday to rebuff a comeback attempt by Elkins. He finished with 31 points as Bergman (21-7, 7-0) maintained its lead in the 3A-1 Conference with a 75-62 victory over the Elks. It was a good week for Fultz, who barely missed a double-double on Tuesday when he had 18 points and nine assists in an 83-63 win over Lincoln.

For his effort, Fultz is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette boys Player of the Week. Fort Smith Northside senior Jersey Wolfenbarger is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls Player of the Week.

Elkins closed to within 57-46 of Bergman after falling behind 29-7 in the first quarter. But the Panthers were able to complete the victory with a balanced scoring attack led by Fultz, a 6-foot-2 senior guard.

"(Fultz) has a high basketball IQ and he's a point guard who gets everybody involved," Bergman coach Bo Martin said. "He's long and shifty and he does a great job of getting to the paint. He's a crafty scorer and he's clutch at the free-throw line."

Fultz' standout play is coming at the right time for Bergman, which rose to No. 5 this week in Class 3A. The Panthers are off Tuesday before Friday's showdown with Valley Springs (17-5, 6-1), which is ranked No. 6 in Class 3A.

Wolfenbarger had another big week for top-ranked Northside (16-1, 6-0), which beat Cabot and North Little Rock in 6A-Central Conference games. The University of Arkansas signed scored 14 points in the first quarter and finished with 21 in Tuesday's 57-44 victory over Cabot. She added 17 points on Friday when the Lady Bears defeated North Little Rock 66-53 at home.

"Jersey continues to improve, continues to play at a very high level," Northside coach Rickey Smith said. "Jersey has really made a huge impact in improving the play of the other kids on the team, as she is double and tripled teamed a lot. Jersey is still just scratching the surface of where she will eventually be."

Wolfenbarger had nine points in a critical third quarter, when Northside outscored North Little Rock 20-5 after trailing 33-29 at halftime. Northside increased its lead to 53-38 early in the fourth quarter and North Little Rock got no closer than nine points the rest of the way.