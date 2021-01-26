Happy birthday (Jan. 26): What you do for family will reward you all year long. A special relationship takes focus. This one radiates from the realm in which it started and favorably affects other parts of your life with its luminous influence.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Inside every single relationship, there's a dullness that will, sooner or later, emerge. When it does, don't take it as a bad sign but as an invitation to meet the tedium with equal forces of creativity, love and expression.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): One idea leads to the next, and before you know it, you've about 25 of solid merit. So, which is worth pursuing? The brightest ones, of course — the ideas that illuminate what's around them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Multitasking is a good way to make sure that nothing is done quite right. That said, almost any work can be enhanced by upbeat music that doesn't tax the brain.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Now is the only inhabitable moment. Keep track of what happens. You'll retell the story later, and it will be good to have your fresh impressions about how it felt from the inside.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are not the only voice in your own head. There is no shortage of noise sources: culture, echoes of parental voices, peers and more. Separating out the signal of truth will be the hard part.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Feelings elongate, stretching from moments into hours, becoming moods. Moods are powerful, as they set the tone for the scenes of your life. So it's important to pick good ones, such as being cheerful or amused.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Charming and open, cheerful and agreeable: As far as desirable company goes, you hit all the notes. It's easy around certain people. Together you're creating this supportive environment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The confidential information lands with you because people trust you to hear them without judgment, problem-solve without drama and keep it all under wraps, too. Discretion is one of your super talents.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make a deliberately vague request to a number of people and observe how it's resolved differently by each individual. Such exercises are fascinating to you, a student of human behavior, empowered with each lesson.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You've a delightful sense of spontaneity about you. You keep people wondering, and because of this, they check in to see what you're up to and how they can be a part of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There is a certain amount of effort involved in relationships — more with some people than others. You like to make yourself easy to be around, but the fact is, people will value the relationship more when it requires work.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Maybe you haven't been called "poetry in motion" out loud, but someone is thinking it as they watch you handle the day. You see and respond to life's beauty in a way all your own.

SUN ARGUES WITH URANUS

Extenuating circumstances happen — and the wise don’t use them as an excuse. Variances from the plan are actually the norm. This principle emerges loud and clear with the position of the sun to Uranus. The tension inside a square of these two powerful luminaries highlights the drama but needn’t thwart the main action.

TURN THE DOWNSIDE OF YOUR SIGN INTO AN ASSET

Each sign has strengths and weaknesses, and often, they are very same quality. Childishness is part of an Aries personality at any age. The ram is the firstborn child of the zodiac, and Aries natives often remain a bit naive no matter what they know of the world. They are also impulsive and impatient. Aries can make the most of these qualities by using them to get out of bad situations and into more fulfilling ones. Whereas a more patient person will wait around to see if a situation gets better, Aries is the first to spring up and move on, believing that something better is out there for those bold enough to start over.

Taurus is known for being stubborn. No one can get a Taurus to change. Change has to be internally motivated. No one can alter the mind of a Taurus; it’s a decision that only the Taurus can make. No one can motivate a Taurus. Taurus is self-motivated. Taurus can make the most of this stubbornness by choosing worthy goals that will take a long time to accomplish. Taurus will keep going after all the others have given up and will eventually be the victorious last one standing.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Lucinda Williams accepts two Grammy nominations for her recent album, Good Souls Better Angels. The Queen of Americana Music is an Aquarius born under a Gemini moon. Venus and Mars in empathetic Pisces make an ideal artist’s tool for finding just the emotional timbre to open hearts and connect people in the unity of music.