Judge rejects curfew challenge; Fayetteville bar owners say covid measure costly

by John Lynch | Today at 11:53 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Bo Counts wipes down tables with disinfectant at his Fayetteville bar, Pinpoint, in this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo. Bar owners in Fayetteville filed a lawsuit to lift an 11 p.m. curfew on serving alcohol. ( NWA Democrat-Gazette / Andy Shupe)

Health authorities can close Arkansas bars and restaurants early to combat the spread of covid-19, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen ruled Tuesday, rejecting claims by a consortium of Fayetteville-area liquor-serving establishments that cutting their operating hours violated their constitutional rights by eating into their profits.

Protecting public health is more important than preserving the nightclubs’ economic interests, said state lawyers who defended the November directive by state Health Secretary Jose Romero. The order requires clubs licensed to operate until 2 a.m. to close by 11 p.m. in an effort to curtail people from congregating and spreading the infection.

Griffen agreed during a 90-minute hearing, throwing out a lawsuit by 23 bars and restaurants around Fayetteville. Romero has ordered them to close by 11 p.m. for at least another eight days to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Club owners argued the curfew is ineffective, cripples their businesses and unfairly singles them out, but Griffen ruled their rights are not being violated because regulators have always had the authority to set operating hours for liquor-licensed businesses just like they can set occupancy rates for the clubs.

The group had sued Romero; Doralee Chandler, director of state Alcoholic Beverage Control, which enforces the curfew order; and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, whose executive authority empowers them.

