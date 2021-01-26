Louisiana RB is high on the Hogs

An ESPN 4-star running back hasn't announced a list of his top schools, but if he did, the University of Arkansas would be on it.

TreVonte Citizen, a junior running back from Lake Charles (La.) College Prep, is also ESPN's No. 19 running back and No. 185 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

He has nine scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, LSU, Penn State, Mississippi State, Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee and others.

Citizen reasoned why the Hogs would make his list of top schools.

"I watched them play last year, and they have a good offense, coaching staff and they believe in me and they want me," Citizen said.

He said he and running backs coach Jimmy Smith have straightforward talks.

"Coach Smith is a really cool guy," Citizen said. "We have real conversations and real talk. He keeps it real 100 with me. We talk about life."

Citizen rushed 62 times for 615 yards, 8 touchdowns and had 5 receptions for 48 yards to help the 10-1 Trailblazers to the Class 3A semifinals.

He also runs track and participates in the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter relays while also running the 100, 200 and 400 meters. He reports having a best of 53 seconds in the grueling 400 meters.

Citizen tries to focus on fundamentals in the later part of the 400 meters.

"I just keep my form my coach tells me keep my legs going," Citizen said. "When my legs gets tired ....I try to get my knees up and work on my stride."

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Citizen a 4-star plus prospect.

"He has excellent vision, strength and moves," Lemming said. "He can also block and catch. I was very impressed with him in person and on film. He can start for most Power 5 programs."

Smith has told Citizen he can help the Hogs get better.

"Coach told me I was a good player and they need a guy like me to help the program," Citizen said.

Citizen, who plans to visit Fayetteville once the NCAA lifts the dead period, said he is looking to make his college decision sometime during his season season.

The Razorback fan base is often mentioned by recruits as being one of the more active fan bases on Twitter. Citizen has been impressed with Hog fans on Twitter.

"The fan base is amazing," he said. "The fan base is like your home already. They show a lot of love. Gives you another reason to go there. They post we need you, come here. This your new home."

BROADWAY BACK HOME

Sylvan Hills football Coach Chris Hill received a late Christmas present when 4-star junior running back Isaiah Broadway moved back to his home state and joined the Bears' program about two weeks ago.

Broadway, 6-0, 207 pounds, was born in Little Rock before moving to Texas a year later. He played his junior season at Lancaster High School in the Lone Star State and was hampered by an ankle injury while rushing for 203 yards and 4 touchdowns on 12 carries.

He was named the District 6-6A Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman at Carrollton Hebron after rushing for 481 yards, 5 touchdowns on 84 carries and having 13 catches and a touchdown. Class 6A is the largest classification in Texas.

As a sophomore, Broadway rushed 123 times for 575 yards, 4 touchdowns and had 10 receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Hill said Hebron Coach Brian Brazil spoke very highly of Broadway.

"The coach could not say good enough good things about him," Hill said. "You love to get additions like that. You love to get those type of kids in the program because we hold our kids to a high standard in the weight room and in the work ethic in practice and commitment. I think he's going to help us raise that bar even higher."

Broadway is a second cousin to former Hog cornerback Ramon Broadway. He recorded an electronic 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash, 4.34 seconds in the shuttle and 38.6 inches in the vertical as a freshman.

He has scholarship offers from Baylor, Utah, Houston, Cincinnati, Washington State and others. Broadway received an offer from Arkansas under former coach Chad Morris but hasn't been re-offered by Coach Sam Pittman and staff.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Broadway a 4-star prospect.

"He's a very impressive young man," Lemming said. "Outstanding instincts and production. There's a lot of good ball players at Lancaster but he was the best of the bunch."

E-mail Richard Davenport@arkansasonline.com