At NLR site, Amazon

has a 15-year lease

Amazon.com has entered into a 15-year lease with the new owner of a 110-acre tract in North Little Rock on which a new fulfillment center for bulky items is under construction, according to real estate records.

A lease memorandum filed with the Pulaski County clerk's office said five five-year extensions will be available for the lease.

The initial term is for a period beginning July 19 or when work on the $105 million center is "substantially completed," whichever date occurs later, according to the document.

The lessor is AZ Little Rock AR Landlord, a limited liability company owned by SunTrust Equity Funding, which is a limited liability company based in Atlanta. It acquired the property off U.S. 70 in the Galloway neighborhood last month for a total of $2.7 million.

Tulip Farms of Memphis sold 97 acres for $1.7 million. A 13-acre tract was acquired from TRL Properties for $1 million.

The owner of the building at 130001 U.S. 70 was listed in a building permit as CDP Development Inc., a California firm with an Atlanta office.

When completed, the North Little Rock fulfillment center will total 1.2 million square feet and employ more than 500 people. A second one is under construction at the Port of Little Rock. The global technology and online retail giant also has opened two smaller facilities for "last-mile" deliveries.

-- Noel Oman

PB bank to release

its 4Q results today

Simmons First National Corp. is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter 2020 earnings before the stock market opens today. The Pine Bluff bank also said it will have a call with management at 9 a.m. to review financial information, which will include results for the full year.

Those interested in participating can call 1-866-298-7926 and ask for the Simmons First conference call at ID number 3994603. The call also will be available live or in a recorded version on the company's website at simmonsbank.com.

Simmons had total assets of about $21.4 billion as of September 30. The bank has operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index climbs 4.04,

ends day at 529.34

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 529.34, up 4.04.

"An interesting whipsaw day for stocks, jumping at the open on Monday only to sell off around lunchtime and almost getting back to the high point as investors await the Senate's battle over the timing and size of fiscal stimulus at the start of a week of earning reports from mega-cap companies," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.