Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Preston Hale, 38, of 9079 Common Wealth Road in Bella Vista was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Hale was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Jose Gonzalez-Hernandez, 38, of 2206 S.E. 14th St. in Bentonville was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Gonzalez-Hernandez was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Andrew Wise, 39, of 4002 S.W. Grace Farms Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Monday in connection with two counts of domestic battering. Wise was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Decatur

• Georgia Parker, 42, of 594 Park St. in Decatur was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Parker was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Lorenzo McCullough, 34, of 1224 Jersey Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. McCullough was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Kelly Scott, 50, of 2355 S. Razorback Road in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Scott was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Jemetris Smith, 21, of 3001 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated robbery. Smith was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Shane Brasgalla, 28, of 2879C Meridian Place in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Brasgalla was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.