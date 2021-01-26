OPINION | WALLY HALL: Out of quarantine

First, thanks for all the cards, calls, emails and text messages.

Second, I have been cleared from quarantine and within a few hours should know about antibodies.

Early last week when I aced the test for covid-19 I heard from friends and readers from all over the country, and that felt good amid the incredible fear I felt.

Covid-19 is not just the flu, it is not a hoax and it can be deadly serious.

I lost my sense of smell and taste. I was extremely fatigued. I was in almost constant prayer.

I was already taking vitamin D3 and added zinc to my daily regimen.

I think they helped, but no one can say much for sure about this virus, which is why research is continuing worldwide around the clock.

Fortunately, eight days before my test results I had the first vaccine shot and while the experts can’t say for sure that helped, it sure didn’t hurt.

Mostly while I was quarantined I rested and drank enough water to float a small ship.

Last Saturday my taste and smell started to come back and the fatigue wasn’t quite as bad.

For now I’m out of the woods and waiting to hear about antibodies. Most people who get the virus and get well have them, some don’t.

There is one thing I know for certain, I had covid-19 and I hated it.

Mask up, wash up and social distance until you can get both shots of the vaccine and maybe even after.