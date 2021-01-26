Law enforcement vehicles vandalized in Little Rock's River Market, authorities say; suspects in custody

Police lights
Several people were taken into custody after law enforcement vehicles were vandalized overnight in Little Rock’s River Market, authorities said Tuesday morning.
The Little Rock Police Department reported the damage in a Twitter post just before 8 a.m. The post doesn’t indicate the nature of the vandalism or identify the suspects who were taken into custody.
