State logs smallest case rise in weeks

The state's increase in coronavirus cases Monday was 636, the smallest daily rise since Nov. 2, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that testing totals also were on the low side.

On Nov. 2, the state saw 584 cases added to the overall tally. In the weeks that followed through the holiday season, daily increases in case counts often reached records, with a top number of 4,304 on Jan. 1.

Monday's increase was lower than the new cases reported the same day a week earlier. On Jan. 18, the state added 1,109 new covid cases to the total count.

The state's death toll from the virus rose Monday by 44 to 4,650, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health.

"While we saw a significant decline in new cases, our testing was also lower," Hutchinson said Monday in a statement. "An additional 44 deaths and a slight increase in hospitalizations remind us of the challenge we continue to face with this pandemic and what happens if we don't follow health department guidelines."

There were 6,486 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, and 357 antigen tests reported Monday -- significantly lower than the previous Monday when 8,432 PCR and 323 antigen tests were recorded.

"Testing availability tends to go down on the weekend, and today's numbers are in line with that," the state epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, said.

Dillaha added that case numbers continue to fall because Arkansans have made changes that reduce community spread and "being on the backside of the holiday surge" also helps the numbers come down.

"My big concern would be activities that could occur around spring break," Dillaha said. "But we also still need to be mindful of religious holidays, especially with Easter coming up."

Outbreaks in church congregations are continuing, Dillaha said.

"However, we know that it is possible for congregations to worship safely by following the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines," she said. "Our experience shows that congregations who follow the guidelines are able to avoid transmission during in-person services."

Health Department spokesman Gavin Lesnick said the department does not have numbers on transmission from within churches.

"We do ask cases about where they have been in the two weeks prior to infection," Lesnick said. "This doesn't necessarily mean a case was infected in one of these places, just that they went there during their infectious period."

According to a Health Department report detailing the places active covid-19 cases visited in the 14 days prior to diagnoses, there were 437 -- or 2% -- that reported attending church.

The categories in the report are not mutually exclusive and do not add up to the total number of active cases because an infected person can go multiple places or nowhere at all.

VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

About 37,000 first doses of the two-shot covid-19 vaccine will be distributed this week to counties around the state given through community pharmacies as well as a few hospitals, Dillaha said.

The state also expects the delivery of about 25,000 second doses, she added.

"The distribution is going well given the small allocation of doses that Arkansas receives," Dillaha said. "We have plenty of vaccinators out there and are ready to scale up our administration of doses as soon as our state allocation increases."

As of Monday, a total 386,750 vaccine doses have been received since the first shipment arrived in the state on Dec. 14.

There have been 221,602 vaccines administered during that same time.

Part of those totals includes 49,400 doses allocated since Dec. 28 for CVS and Walgreens drug stores through the Long Term Care Federal Program. Of those, only about 14% -- or 6,985 doses -- have been administered.

The state is in the first part of Phase 1-B, which includes individuals 70 or above and school personnel.

"It will take us several weeks to vaccinate this group and when we have completed that goal, we will move on to vaccinating others in the remaining portion of 1-B," Dillaha said.

Those in the second part of Phase 1-B include front-line workers in sectors such as manufacturing, food and agriculture, and essential government services.

"We hope we can move on to these other groups sometime in February. However, it may be longer if our allocation of vaccine doses does not increase," Dillaha said.

Phase 1-A included health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities as well as first responders such as emergency medical service personnel, firefighters and law enforcement officers; medical personnel in primary care, urgent care or student health clinics; dental clinics; home health, private care/personal care; hospice care; dialysis centers; pharmacies; and corrections officers.

Phase 1-C is when some members of the general population will be vaccinated. It includes, among others, adults of any age with chronic health conditions; adults age 65 and older regardless of health status; and workers in transportation and logistics, water and wastewater, food service, shelter and housing, IT and communications, energy, media, public safety and public health workers.

It's in Phase 2 when the general public can be vaccinated.

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary spokeswoman Bonnie Ward said the hospital system is still registering those in Phase 1-B who need shots.